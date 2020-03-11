HOW HAS CORONAVIRUS IMPACTED YOU IN MASS?

These past couple of days have been a whirlwind. Even before Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency on Monday afternoon, institutions including Harvard started cancelling events, while conferences and festivals across the country including Coachella, Ultra, and SXSW also pulled the plug.

But what about your personal trials and challenges, Boston? If you’re like us, you may feel hesitant to complain about the blow dealt to your family or business. After all, you don’t want to look like you are overreacting, plus there’s always someone else who is worse off, right?

But while some people and communities are better off than others, all relevant stories are important. Whether you think the general reaction to COVID-19 is overblown or not, life is changing quickly and dramatically for many, impacting various individuals and industries differently. You can share stories on social media, sure, but in scenarios like this it can be helpful to glimpse beyond your immediate bubble.

We are figuring out how the Dig can best serve the community and region at this moment. We’re not your on-the-scene reporters, but you can bet we’re watching radio and television journos closely, and will be asking questions they are missing. For starters, in his column this week, Jason Pramas wrote about paid sick time and medical leave, issues that countless Commonwealth residents may wrestle with as this situation unfolds.

We also want to know how the response to coronavirus has affected you, your relatives, your company, etc. Are you self-quarantining? Having difficulty finding the help or supplies you need? Do you simply need to vent about the event that you planned for months that has been postponed? How about your bills—are you going to have trouble paying rent this month as a result of not being able to work?

Please complete the form below and tell us. We hope to share some of your experiences with readers on digboston.com, as well as in our print issue next week.

Sincerely,

Dig Editors