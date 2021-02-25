ICONIC LINEUP COMES THROUGH TO SUPPORT NANTASKET VENUE THROUGH PANDEMIC

Includes Gang Green, The Freeze, SIEGE, TREE, and many more.

It’s hard to imagine that there are any Greater Boston punk and hardcore fans out there who have yet to hear about the new compilation released to support the legendary C-Note on Nantasket Beach, but in the event that you haven’t, or that you have and have yet to actually make the purchase and support, this is your reminder. From our friends at Wreckless Wreck Chords:

“Save The C Note” features Gang Green, The Freeze, SIEGE, The Dogmatics, TREE, Crash Course, WORM, Revilers, Fast Times, Antibodies, Meaghan Casey, Far Above The Ground, Rejected Radio, 26 Beers, The Strip, The Neon Hookers, A Loss For Words, Marko Bruiser, The Lost Riots, Honest John, and See This World to name a few.

“This Is Wreckless Wreck Chords first compilation of local bands that we’ve booked at or have played the C Note on Nantasket Beach in Hull,” label skipper Mike Worm said. “They’ve hit hard times due to Covid, like so many other independent venues that only serve alcohol and host live music.”

You can find it HERE. Comp costs $20, with all proceeds going to The C Note on Nantasket Beach in Hull to help them with bills until we can get back in the pit again.