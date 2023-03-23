In Between Days Festival Announces 2023 Lineup

Modest Mouse, Sunny Day Real Estate, The Beths, Blitzen Trapper, Slothrust, Weakened Friends, and more

We just got word that Quincy’s In Between Days Festival unveiled the daily lineups for its 2023 edition, set for Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. “The lineup news also comes with word that the independent festival will eliminate all fees in their ticket pricing structure, effective immediately.”

“We’re thrilled to not only unveil the eclectic single-day lineups for In Between Days, but also eliminate ticket fees as a way to remain transparent about our already low pricing,” festival founder Alex Magleby said in a statement. “We’re eager to provide some relief for festival-goers as they plan to join us in Quincy this summer. There’s been a lot of discussion about ticket fees over the past few weeks, and our contribution to the dialogue is to ensure any ticket platform costs are baked into the price from the beginning.”

More from their team below:

In Between Days 2023 will feature two stages of music, with nearly two dozen bands and artists comprising a diverse and eclectic lineup that’s one of the most exciting showcases of live music in New England. Performing on the Saturday slate of In Between Days are Modest Mouse, Sunny Day Real Estate, The Beths, Blitzen Trapper, Slothrust, Weakened Friends, shallow pools, Fantastic Cat, Dutch Tulips, Paper Tigers, Carissa Johnson, and Quincy’s own Gypsy Moths. Sunday welcomes Lord Huron, Phantogram, Trampled by Turtles, Cautious Clay, Yoke Lore, Allison Ponthier, Illiterate Light, Miko Marks, Kat Wright, Dwight and Nicole, Mint Green, and Sweet Petunia.

The expansive, open-air festival grounds of Veterans Memorial Stadium will also host a one-of-a-kind festival shopping experience in partnership with Little City Thrifty Vintage Market and The Good Trade Makers Market. This curated collection will feature vintage fashion, home decor, vinyl record dealers and local independent makers selling their specialty crafted wares. Fans can also have fun in the retro arcade presented by Bit Bar Salem and enjoy tasty bites from local restaurants and food trucks. It all adds up to a unique community-driven experience unlike any other festival.

In addition to the newly added single-day tickets, Tier 2 weekend pricing starts at $165 for a Two-Day General Admission pass, and $375 for a Two-Day VIP ticket. VIP packages to In Between Days include access to an exclusive concert viewing section at the front of the main stage, admission to the festival’s VIP hospitality lounge and private bar, free soft drinks and snacks, access to air-conditioned restroom trailers, a VIP concierge service and a private VIP festival entrance to skip the general admission lines.

“We see this event bringing something new to the Greater Boston festival landscape,” says Festival Director James Macdonald, known for his efforts producing Life Is Good Festival as well as other prominent music fests and events in the region. “In Between Days is eclectic and diverse, delivering an experience unlike any other in Boston.”

“After great feedback following our first year, our lineup has grown exponentially and is stacked with two stages of great local and global musical talent, our new vintage marketplace will feature everything from thrifting to vinyl and the retro arcade will double in size,” Magleby added. “We’re excited about our diverse food and beverage vendors. We really can’t wait to bring this community back together to share the expanding experience with new friends and artists at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy this August.”