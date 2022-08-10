Inbox: “As Trains Shut Down, ‘T: An MBTA Musical’ Returns for Fall Run”

“Boston-centric transit musical will continue for five more performances at the Rockwell”

You have to hand it to the creatives of Greater Boston.

When shit gets bad, they’re always coming up with ways to satirize and lampoon to drive the public’s disapproval home—from countless installations that address housing costs and gentrification, to T: An MBTA Musical, which is making a comeback in these trying times.

That’s right, as trains are taken off the tracks across the region and as officials make drastic attempts to put the pieces back together, the beloved show “is preparing to reopen in Davis Square.”

More from the production team below:

T: An MBTA Musical chronicles the journey of three struggling Bostonians whose lives have been derailed by the MBTA’s incompetency. When they discover a secret map that will enable them to overthrow the transit system’s inefficiency, they set forth on a colorful journey that is part love story, part melodrama, part scavenger hunt, all one big transportation nightmare. The musical includes memorable moments like “The Shuttle Bus Song (We Can’t Handle It),” “The People on the T,” and “General Manager of the Month.”

T: An MBTA Musical first arrived in the area in June 2011 at ImprovBoston. The show sold out all twelve of its performances and won BroadwayWorld.com’s annual “Best New Musical” award, as voted on by the general public. A revised, two-act remount of the show was staged in 2012 at Club Oberon in Harvard Square. The show returned to ImprovBoston in 2016 and now sees regular performances at The Rockwell.

The show is written by Mike Manship (book) and Melissa Carubia (music and lyrics) and will be performed five Fridays this fall (9/16, 9/30, 10/21, 11/4, and 11/18) at The Rockwell (255 Elm Street, Somerville). Tickets are $29 general admission ($22.50 for students and MBTA employees) and available at www.therockwell.org. Limited on-the-train tickets are also available for each performance, where audience members can join an eccentric cast of T riders and personnel on stage as part of the action.

