Inbox: Now + There Introduces Plans For Public Art Triennial In 2025

“Exhibition would bring hundreds of free interdisciplinary art and cultural experiences to all neighborhoods of Boston”

It seems like every other time we turn around in Boston these days and there’s something colorful to stare at, Now + There played some kind of role in its commission.

The nonprofit public art curator aims to transform the Hub “into a public art city by creating a portfolio of projects that supports artistic risk-taking, community dialogue, and cultural change,” and their latest announcement is their most ambitious yet, as they’re asking people to “imagine hundreds of public art installations, cultural experiences, and interdisciplinary programs and performances taking place in all neighborhoods of Boston from May to October [2025], entertaining and challenging residents and visitors to see the city from new perspectives.”

“That is the vision of Now + There … for the first city-wide public art Triennial, an event that will happen every three years and bring in hundreds of thousands of tourists and cultural enthusiasts, beginning in 2025.”

“Only a handful of cities in the US have the audacity, courage, and support to host a public art triennial, and we’re excited to steward this first for Boston. Boston is increasingly more inclusive and welcoming, with an international workforce, strong BIPOC leaders and organizations, and progressive shifts in civic administration, the time is right to highlight who we are and what we can become,” Now + There Executive Director Kate Gilbert said in a media release. “The concentrated exhibition schedule creates a sense of urgency and leverages lasting change – racially, socially, and culturally – to transform Boston using compelling art.”

“A Triennial will be a message to ourselves and the world beyond that public art matters,” Boston’s Chief of Arts and Culture Kara Elliott-Ortega added. “Public art motivates deeper understanding, greater connection, and creates a sense of possibility. The Triennial will accelerate our efforts to activate our public spaces, making it clear that civic dialog and culture are available to everyone and a part of our identity as a city.”

“The City of Boston is excited to support Now + There’s public art Triennial and to be a partner in planning and implementing this ambitious cultural vision,” Elliott-Ortega said. “A cultural experience at this scale will bring that sense of possibility, joy, and civic dialog to the entire city.”

The Triennial’s hundreds of compelling, life-affirming free public art and cultural experiences would be anchored around 15 bold new artworks commissioned by a team of curators under a cohesive theme rooted in timely issues such as climate change, social movements, and economic justice. The goal: spark imagination, foster inclusivity, and amplify overlooked stories in Boston’s colonial narrative.

Across the United States, there are only a handful of Triennial events with more well-known in Europe so Boston’s Triennial will attract scores of visitors across the region while bringing together local and international artists, curators, writers, producers, and many nonprofits and cultural organizations in an exploration of Boston’s iconic sites, neighborhood hubs, and green spaces.

Dedicated advisory boards will help guide and consult for the Triennial. Locations for the art will be as diverse as Boston’s 23 neighborhoods. Now + There has begun conversations with the major art museums, galleries, and cultural organizations to gauge their interest.

Artists will be selected for the Triennial based on artistic merit with a commitment to increasing equitable opportunities for artists who identify as Black, Indigenous, or People of Color (BIPOC). All will be paid a living wage to participate in the events.

