Indie Rocker’s Pinball Popup Comes To Somerville

When Daniel Radin isn’t playing with the Boston-based band Future Teens, he’s entertaining with his roving pinball room. And lucky for us, Pop’s Pinball will be set up at Bow Market in Somerville’s Union Square all through May.

“The goal of Pop’s is to provide a nostalgic and fun experience for all ages to create new memories or revisit old ones,” Radin’s pinball team told the Dig. “We feature games ranging from the 1970s up to today, we are currently the largest public location in Massachusetts to enjoy pinball.”

The popup is open everyday from 11am to 11pm, and you can order from Bow Market bars while you are playing. On Thursday nights, they “run a casual and welcoming pinball tournament open to any and all.”

“Ten pinball machines are nestled in among vintage paint by numbers, bowling alley furniture and a throwback playlist to create a vibe perfect for a date night or somewhere to spend your lunch break,” they added.

