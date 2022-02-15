NATALIE WALL OF AWKWARD SEX… AND THE CITY

We want to shed light on how awkward and funny sex is. But we also want to show people that being awkward is not a bad thing.

Here’s what Awkward Sex… and the City creator and producer Natalie Wall is promising for their upcoming event at the Rockwell in Somerville on Feb 26: “Some of the funniest NYC comedians packed into a 90 minute show, breaking barriers about sex, relationships, dating taboos, and more while making you laugh hysterically.”

The event, she adds, “pairs sexual inclusion with humor swimmingly and sheds light on the awkward universal experience we all know and love (for the most part).”

Naturally, we had some questions for Wall ahead of the show …

Do you get mad when people call it Awkward Sex … in the City?

Oh my god… yesssss. It drives me crazy! And I feel like it irritates me more than it should, yah know?

Was there an era when sex was a lot more frequent a topic in standup than it is now? Maybe it’s just us but it seems like that may be the case.

Hmmmm. To be honest, I’m not sure. I’m surrounded by sex-related sets 24/7. I think maybe in the past there was more self-deprecating sex jokes and sets, but now it feels more like, Let me take you on a journey.

As for sex and comedy, what’s your crew trying to do differently than what’s been done in the past? If anything? And how do the comics go about it?

For us, first and foremost, we want to create a safe space for everyone involved, both comedians and audience members. We want to shed light on how awkward and funny sex is. Like, it is so so so awkward. But we also want to show people that being awkward is not a bad thing. It’s what makes us human. Like queefing unexpectedly with a new partner. That’s awkward! But hilarious! We also aren’t here to “punch-down.” For me, the main goal in my sets (aside from making people laugh) is giving people the moment to be like, woah, you know what, sex is awkward… and I love it!

When it comes to sex, is there anything that’s always funny?

Queefing. Queefing is always funny.

And/or anything or topic that is never funny?

Anything nonconsensual. Coercion is not funny. Never will be funny.

Give us something, whether generally or a specific joke, that tends to kill with the audiences that come out to these shows?

Truly anything IBS related. I have a story where I get explosive diarrhea right after having sex with someone new for the first time and it fucking killllssss every damn time.

You say Boston is one of your favorite cities for this event. But we’re not exactly known as particularly sexy. So tell us, what’s so great about us and why is there such chemistry?

I think Bostonians can be very sexy! You know what makes Boston sexy? It’s that Boston is always down for a good time. I remember once we performed in Boston after two back-to-back massive snow storms and that venue was packed with people ready to go. It was exhilarating. How is that not sexy as hell?

Awkward Sex… and the City @ The Rockwell, 255 Elm St, Somerville. Sat, Feb 26 @ 9pm. $22/21+. More info at awkwardsexandthecity.com and tickets on Eventbrite.