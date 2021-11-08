NEW ALLSTON-BRIGHTON VENUE ROADRUNNER ANNOUNCES 2022 SCHEDULE

3,500 capacity venue opening at Boston Landing next Spring

We know you are excited about standing in front of your favorite bands at Roadrunner and screaming until you pop a blood vessel or two. Considering the sound at their affiliated venues, it will be that kind of a party.

We’ll be right there with you, previewing and reviewing shows galore. In the meantime, we’re here to feed you intelligence, which in this case includes the first shows you can buy tickets to. It’s not like you need us to tell you this, but you might want to grab tixx sooner rather than later. Between the artists and the spot itself, Roadrunner will fast become a marquee hotspot for a range of acts. More from the source:

“The Bowery Presents, the leading East Coast concert promotion and venue management company with venues in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Maine and beyond, today announces the first wave of confirmed artists for its newest Boston venue, Roadrunner. Upon its opening, Roadrunner will be the largest indoor general admission venue in New England, with a scalable capacity of 3,500. Big Thief, Bleachers, JoJo, Lake Street Dive, Lane 8, Mitski, The Story So Far, Wallows, Watchhouse, and Waxahatchee are among the first bands confirmed to headline at the venue, located in Boston’s vibrant Allston-Brighton neighborhood. Additional artists will be announced on an ongoing basis, and the opening show will be announced at a later date.”

“We are proud of the broad spectrum of artists in our first announcement of confirmed shows, with more shows to follow in the weeks ahead,” said Josh Bhatti, Vice President and head of the Boston office of the Bowery Presents, regional partner of AEG Presents. “The Bowery Presents has always been passionate in creating and operating venues where both fans and artists alike can have a great experience; we’re confident that music enthusiasts in Boston will be excited about the artists playing Roadrunner beginning this spring.”

“The 50,000 square foot venue is currently under construction at Boston Landing, built adjacent to The TRACK at new balance. Once open, Roadrunner will expand The Bowery Presents’ venue ownership and booking footprint within the Boston area, joining The Sinclair in Cambridge (owned and operated by The Bowery Presents with 525 capacity) and Royale (exclusively booked by The Bowery Presents with 1,200 capacity), in addition to concert bookings in theaters and arenas in the region, totaling hundreds annually. The company has had the honor of playing a role in many artists’ career trajectories, from performances at intimate venues to sold-out arenas. The new venue further solidifies that commitment to artist development.

“Inspired by the iconic song by The Modern Lovers, the name of the venue evokes a musical love letter to Massachusetts, while also nodding to the track located adjacent to the room and the high-energy world of live music.”

Mitski: March 21 & 22, 2022

Bleachers: March 24 & 25, 2022

JoJo: March 29, 2022

Lane 8: April 8, 2022

Big Thief: April 13, 2022

Watchhouse: April 17, 2022

The Story So Far: April 23, 2022

Lake Street Dive: June 11 & 12, 2022

Waxahatchee: June 21, 2022

Wallows: June 22, 2022

Tickets for all shows went on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 5 via axs.com. More information at roadrunnerboston.com for more information.