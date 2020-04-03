Mass Musicians Stream Concerts, Fundraisers During COVID-19 Crisis
APRIL 3, 2020
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 10,402
LEGION OF CANNABIS ADVOCATES CALLS FOR RECREATIONAL SHOPS TO REOPEN
https://digboston.com/legion-of-cannabis-advocates-calls-for-recreational-shops-to-reopen/
COVID-19 CRASH COURSE FOR SMALL BIZ PAYROLL PROTECTION PLAN APPLICANTS
https://digboston.com/covid-19-crash-course-for-small-biz-payroll-protection-plan-applicants/
MASS MUSICIANS STREAM CONCERTS, FUNDRAISERS DURING COVID-19 CRISIS
https://digboston.com/mass-musicians-stream-concerts-fundraisers-during-covid-19-crisis/
INDEPENDENT BOOKSTORES ARE AN ESSENTIAL PART OF BOSTON
https://digboston.com/independent-bookstores-are-an-essential-part-of-boston/
ADVOCATES SUE, ARGUE IMMEDIATE DECARCERATION NEEDED TO SAVE LIVES
https://digboston.com/advocates-sue-argue-immediate-decarceration-needed-to-save-lives/
LETTER FROM STATE, CITY OFFICIALS PUSHES BAKER FOR MORE AGGRESSIVE ACTION ON COVID-19 CRISIS
https://digboston.com/letter-from-state-city-officials-pushes-baker-for-more-aggressive-action-on-covid-19-crisis/
MASSACHUSETTS WAS NOT READY FOR THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
But we can be ready for the next one
https://digboston.com/massachusetts-was-not-ready-for-the-coronavirus-pandemic/
Curated Coronavirus Links
South China Morning Post
Coronavirus: global trade braces for ‘tidal wave’ ahead, as shutdown batters supply chains
https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3078233/coronavirus-global-trade-braces-tidal-wave-ahead-shutdown