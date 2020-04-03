DigBoston

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 4.3.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

PANDEMIC

 

Mass Musicians Stream Concerts, Fundraisers During COVID-19 Crisis


APRIL 3, 2020

 

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 10,402

Ready?

The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis

The hits keep on coming! Read on:

LEGION OF CANNABIS ADVOCATES CALLS FOR RECREATIONAL SHOPS TO REOPEN

https://digboston.com/legion-of-cannabis-advocates-calls-for-recreational-shops-to-reopen/

COVID-19 CRASH COURSE FOR SMALL BIZ PAYROLL PROTECTION PLAN APPLICANTS

https://digboston.com/covid-19-crash-course-for-small-biz-payroll-protection-plan-applicants/

MASS MUSICIANS STREAM CONCERTS, FUNDRAISERS DURING COVID-19 CRISIS

https://digboston.com/mass-musicians-stream-concerts-fundraisers-during-covid-19-crisis/

INDEPENDENT BOOKSTORES ARE AN ESSENTIAL PART OF BOSTON

https://digboston.com/independent-bookstores-are-an-essential-part-of-boston/

ADVOCATES SUE, ARGUE IMMEDIATE DECARCERATION NEEDED TO SAVE LIVES

https://digboston.com/advocates-sue-argue-immediate-decarceration-needed-to-save-lives/

LETTER FROM STATE, CITY OFFICIALS PUSHES BAKER FOR MORE AGGRESSIVE ACTION ON COVID-19 CRISIS

https://digboston.com/letter-from-state-city-officials-pushes-baker-for-more-aggressive-action-on-covid-19-crisis/

MASSACHUSETTS WAS NOT READY FOR THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
But we can be ready for the next one

https://digboston.com/massachusetts-was-not-ready-for-the-coronavirus-pandemic/

Curated Coronavirus Links

 

South China Morning Post

Coronavirus: global trade braces for ‘tidal wave’ ahead, as shutdown batters supply chains

https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3078233/coronavirus-global-trade-braces-tidal-wave-ahead-shutdown

Short of Food? The Greater Boston Food Bank Has You Covered.

GBFB partners with 500+ hunger-relief agencies, including food pantries, community meal programs and other food assistance providers throughout 190 towns and cities across Eastern MA. Find a food bank by entering your zip code: https://www.gbfb.org/need-food/

