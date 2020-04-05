NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 4.5.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

Cover Your Faces, Massholes!

APRIL 5, 2020

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 12,500

The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis

HOW SCREWED ARE RESTAURANTS IN GREATER BOSTON DUE TO COVID-19?

https://digboston.com/how-screwed-are-restaurants-in-greater-boston-due-to-covid-19/

IS IT SAFE TO MAIL MY DIRTY UNDERWEAR DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS?

https://digboston.com/is-it-safe-to-mail-my-dirty-underwear-during-the-covid-19-crisis/

MENTAL HEALTH PATIENTS STRUGGLE TO AFFORD CARE WHEN THEY NEED IT MOST

https://digboston.com/mental-health-patients-struggle-to-afford-care-when-they-need-it-most/

MASS CONTINUES DRUG-TESTING PROBATIONERS DURING CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

https://digboston.com/mass-continues-drug-testing-probationers-during-coronavirus-crisis/

WHAT’S FOR BREAKFAST? HONEY I SHRUNK THE KIDS

https://digboston.com/whats-for-breakfast-honey-i-shrunk-the-kids/

A QUICK, EASY UPDATE ON THE CARES ACT & PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM

https://digboston.com/a-quick-easy-update-on-the-cares-act-paycheck-protection-program/

EDITORIAL: COVER YOUR FACES, MASSHOLES!

https://digboston.com/editorial-cover-your-faces-massholes/

LETTER: DEMOCRACY IS NOT “IMPRACTICAL”

https://digboston.com/letter-democracy-is-not-impractical/

SOMERVILLE: THE KINDNESS OF STRANGERS… AND NEW FRIENDS

https://digboston.com/somerville-the-kindness-of-strangers-and-new-friends/

Curated Coronavirus Links

Vox

The CDC now recommends everyone use cloth masks in public

https://www.vox.com/2020/4/3/21202792/coronavirus-masks-n95-trump-white-house-cdc-ppe-shortage

NPR

Coronavirus FAQs: Is A Homemade Mask Effective? And What’s The Best Way To Wear One?

https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2020/04/03/826996154/coronavirus-faqs-is-a-homemade-mask-effective-and-whats-the-best-way-to-wear-one

Short of Food? The Greater Boston Food Bank Has You Covered.

GBFB partners with 500+ hunger-relief agencies, including food pantries, community meal programs and other food assistance providers throughout 190 towns and cities across Eastern MA. Find a food bank by entering your zip code: https://www.gbfb.org/need-food/