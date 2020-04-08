NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 4.8.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

Mass voting rights group presses for easier absentee ballot process
APRIL 8, 2020
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts: 16,790
The Latest DigBoston Articles on the Coronavirus Crisis
INDEPENDENT BREWERIES PUSH CANS, NEW DISTRO MODELS DURING OUTBREAK
https://digboston.com/independent-breweries-push-cans-new-distro-models-during-outbreak/
THIS CREW IS RESCUING CRITICAL FOOD DURING THE CRISIS. YOU CAN HELP.
https://digboston.com/this-crew-is-rescuing-critical-food-during-the-crisis-you-can-help/
LET’S TALK ABOUT DEATH: DESTIGMATIZING MORTALITY AS CORONAVIRUS LOOMS
https://digboston.com/lets-talk-about-death-destigmatizing-mortality-as-coronavirus-looms/
CARES ACT POTHOLES—COVID-19 PROGRAM BORROWERS BEWARE
https://digboston.com/cares-act-potholes-covid-19-program-borrowers-beware/
MEET THE CREW TURNING DORMS INTO SHELTERS DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS
https://digboston.com/meet-the-crew-turning-dorms-into-shelters-during-the-covid-19-crisis/
AUDIO: DRASTIC RISE IN UNEMPLOYMENT INCREASES DEMAND FOR FOOD AID
https://digboston.com/audio-drastic-rise-in-unemployment-increases-demand-for-food-aid/
THE BIG CARES ACT DOUBLE DIP: A PPP LOAN PROGRAM RECAP AND UPDATE
https://digboston.com/the-big-cares-act-double-dip-a-ppp-loan-program-recap-and-update/
ANOTHER STACKED WEEK OF EXCITING LIVE LOCAL ONLINE PERFORMANCES
https://digboston.com/another-stacked-week-of-exciting-live-local-online-performances/
MASS VOTING RIGHTS GROUP PRESSES FOR EASIER ABSENTEE BALLOT PROCESS
https://digboston.com/mass-voting-rights-group-presses-for-easier-absentee-ballot-process/
MASS DANCERS STREAM CLASSES ONLINE, OFFER MUCH MORE THAN JUST EXERCISE
https://digboston.com/mass-dancers-stream-classes-online-offer-much-more-than-just-exercise/
