OUR FAVORITE THINGS TO DO IN AND AROUND GREATER BOSTON (4.23-5.5)

Live Painting with Mike Grimaldi by Cape Ann Museum

“Stop by after hours to see Mike Grimaldi live painting Cassie the Sea Serpent in the Central Gallery!

Grimaldi’s paintings of Cassie the Sea Serpent, inspired by the legendary story of the sea serpent that visited Gloucester Harbor from 1817-1819, will be painted at child height in four galleries. Visitors of all ages will be able to follow in Cassie’s wake to discover and engage with the Museum’s collections. Starting on Friday, April 16 and continuing through April Vacation week, families can visit the museum, pick up a copy of Cassie’s Scavenger Hunt at the front desk, and explore the museum.”

[Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Reservations required. Reserve at capeannmuseum.org or call 978-283-0455 x110)

FRI 4.23

landmark moment

Street Gang Cambridge opening

“Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street takes audiences inside the minds and hearts of the ‘Sesame Street’ creators, artists, writers, and educators who together established one of the most influential and enduring children’s programs in television history. Inspired by the activism of the late 1960s, socially conscious television executive Joan Ganz Cooney and Sesame Workshop co-founder Lloyd Morrisett conducted a revolutionary experiment: to harness the burgeoning power of television and create an educational, impactful, uplifting and entertaining show that could reach children nationwide, especially those living in urban areas. Cooney recruited trailblazing Muppets creator Jim Henson and acclaimed children’s television writer and director Jon Stone to craft the iconic and beloved world of ‘Sesame Street.’”

[Landmark Kendall Square, 355 Binney St., Cambridge. Tixx: landmarktheatres.com]

FRI 4.23 & SAT 4.24

to wo you go

The Arroyo Show

Before comedy returns to Boston (see below), you can catch some of our favorite Mass acts in Worcester, including Corey Rodrigues at the Comedy Attic from April 30 to May 1 and Katie Arroyo after that. Katie is a “comedian, writer, and cohost of two podcasts: The Wicked Funny Podcast and Pinky Promise: A Podcast About Growing Up . She used to perform at venues all over and now she just chases her cat around the house, demanding that he cuddle with her.”

[The Comedy Attic, 257 Park Ave., Worcester. More info and tixx: johntobinpresents.com]

SAT 4.24

dock to table

Local Provisions Pop Up

“New England seafood at its finest. We have tremendous respect for folks bringing a craft outlook to their work. From Weymouth doughnuts, to Cohasset coffee roasting, to Pembroke honey, we love supporting our neighbors who put their hearts and souls into their work. Local Provisions, of Duxbury, honors the craft. They make local seafood more accessible, transparent, and enjoyable.” Also May 1 and May 8.

[Barrel House Z, 95 Woodrock Rd., Weymouth. More info: barrelhousez.net]

WED 4.28

globejotters

Meredith Goldstein in conversation with Emily Sweeney

“Meredith Goldstein is a longtime writer for The Boston Globe who also writes other things, including books. Her advice column, Love Letters, is a daily dispatch of wisdom for the lovelorn that started in 2009. The first season of the Love Letters podcast launched in 2018. Her books include the young adult novel Things That Grow and Meredith’s memoir, Can’t Help Myself: Lessons and Confessions From a Modern Advice Columnist.” “Emily Sweeney writes the “Blotter Tales” column for the Globe and is the author of two books about organized crime. A proud native of Dorchester, Sweeney graduated from Boston Latin School and Northeastern University.”

[Online. 6:30pm/free. Rsvp: facebook.com/groups/newenglandspj]

SAT 5.1

tap dance

Kentucky Derby Time at City Tap

“Grab your best hat (& masks) because it’s time for the ‘greatest two minutes in sports’! Pregame with Woodford Reserve from 3:30 to 5pm on our patio and imbibe in some southern charm-laced cocktails while grabbing some swag for your collection. Our patio will be revamped into a rose garden and your “Best in Derby” attire is strongly encouraged (where masks are, of course, required) Juleps, food specials. We’ll be doing the horse-racing thing all day from 11am to close.” Specials include: “Fried Green Tomatoes with a horseradish ranch dipping sauce”; “Fried Chicken Tender Bites with a bourbon mustard & sriracha ketchup”; “Pimento Cheese Deviled Eggs with bacon crumble & smoked paprika”; “Frozen Mint Julep: Woodford Reserve, Simple Syrup, Lemon, & Mint”; “Southern Peach Mule: Woodford Reserve, Peach Schnapps, Ginger Beer, Lemon.”

[City Tap Boston, 10 Boston Wharf Rd., Boston. 11am start/free. More info: citytap.com]

SAT 5.1

dj jazzy driff

PorchBolt (Live Outdoor Concert)

“A major player and contributor to the New Music/Improv scene in Boston, co-founder of the Driff (record label) Improv Jazz annual festival, the music of saxophonist and composer Jorrit Dijkstra (Eindhoven, Netherlands, 1966) draws from the jazz tradition in spirit and sound, but has crossed stylistic and cultural borders in order to express a strong, evolving personal vision. He spent his formative years in Amsterdam’s vibrant improvisation community playing jazz, free improvisation, and world music. Since moving to the United States in 2002, Dijkstra has deepened his affinity with the experimental forces of American music, while staying in touch with his Dutch musical roots. Jorrit works as a composer and is a Professor at Berklee College of Music and a faculty member of the New England Conservatory in Boston.”

[SW Corridor Park, between Hall and Rosemary streets, near Forest Hills Orange Line. 4:30pm/free. creativemusicseries.com]

WED 5.5 – 6.6

heroine connect

Amazons Among Us by Donna Dodson

“The world needs new heroines, and Dodson creates them for this exhibition. In her new series of wood sculptures, Dodson re-imagines Albrecht Durer’s “The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse” as Amazon warriors. She uses the traditional medium of woodcarving to suggest that these women have always been among us, but that gender misconceptions have prevented us from recognizing them. Drawing inspiration from legendary warrior women such as the Dahomey of West Africa and the Rani of Jhansi, Dodson’s amazons portray courage, strength and grit.” Featuring various virtual events in April and May.”

[Boston Sculptors Gallery, 486 Harrison Ave. All events are free and open to the public following COVID-19 protocols. More info: bostonsculptors.com]

UPCOMING

the return

Boston Stand-Up Comedy: Live and Unmuted

On Saturday, May 15, live comedy will return to Boston in a big way at the House of Blues. Featuring standup by local standouts including: Will Noonan, Christine Hurley, Tony V, Corey Rodrigues, Laura Severse, Dan Boulger, Chris Pennie, and Robbie Printz.

[House of Blues Boston, 15 Lansdowne St., Boston. 7pm/$29.50-$35. More info and tixx: houseofbluesboston.com]