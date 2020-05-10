PANDEMIC SCHEDULING: LARGE EVENTS CANCELLED FOR AT LEAST 4 MORE MONTHS

“While we’re planning a healthy reopening and an equitable recovery process, I know this announcement will be disappointing to many residents and organizations that look forward to these events each year.”

As loyal Dig readers are well aware, we’re hardly in the business of running press releases. Some information, however, just needs to get out there.

With all the misinformation circling around coronavirus as some other states open up at an imprudent pace, we just wanted to make sure that everyone saw this advisory from the City of Boston.

Long story short: there will not be any major events in these parts until at least September 7, 2020. That’s like four months away. More below …

MAYOR WALSH ANNOUNCES CITY OF BOSTON TO SUSPEND LARGE EVENTS IN THE CITY THROUGH LABOR DAY

BOSTON – Mayor Martin J. Walsh today in accordance with public health guidance around the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic announced that parades and festivals will not take place in the City of Boston this summer, up to and including Labor Day on September 7, 2020.

“While we’re planning a healthy reopening and an equitable recovery process, I know this announcement will be disappointing to many residents and organizations that look forward to these events each year,” said Mayor Walsh. “This is a hard public health decision, but it’s the right one. I encourage people to rethink their events, and thank them for their work to inspire us, and help our communities get through this difficult time.”

The City of Boston has made the decision to continue to suspend events that bring crowds together in close contact, like a road race, concert, or flag raising. No event should be planned that would involve more than 10 people gathering or that could draw a crowd of any size.

The City of Boston encourages organizers to host events through virtual means, such as the 24th Annual 2020 Mother’s Day Walk for Peace, which has transitioned into a virtual walk-a-thon. The Boston Symphony Orchestra will not be holding a live performance of the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on July 4. Instead it will present, on television and online, A Boston Pops Salute to Our Heroes, in honor of front-line workers and all those who have lost their lives to the health crisis. City of Boston events that will move to a virtual option include the Donna Summer Disco and Gospelfest.