Dig Bos

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

CURRENT STREET EDITION

DIG 23.02 – 1/28/21

PRESS CONFERENCE: MASS ACTION AGAINST POLICE BRUTALITY AND MA FAMILIES CALL MARCH IN SOLIDARITY WITH GEORGE FLOYD

Written by Filed Under: National Wire, News, News to Us

Via Facebook.

The group demands the conviction of all four officers and calls for the prosecution of the police, reopening all past cases of police brutality in MA.

What: Mass Action Against Police Brutality and several MA families impacted by police violence call press conference to announce march in solidarity with George Floyd demanding the conviction of all 4 officers and to demand Governor Charlie Baker and Attorney General Maura Healey, and all District Attorneys in MA prosecute police involved in police brutality and to reopen all past cases of police brutality by appointing Independent Investigations Now!

When: Thursday, March 4, 12 pm                                                 

Where: Massachusetts State House, 24 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02133

Who: Mass Action Against Police Brutality and several families impacted by police violence in MA. Brock Satter, Rahima Rahim, and other families are available for interviews, including to schedule please email [email protected]

Why: Police Brutality cases require transparency, law enforcement cannot investigate themselves! Demand is growing for numerous cases be reopened for an independent investigations.  

Dig Staff means this article was a collaborative effort. Teamwork, as we like to call it.

More from author

Filed Under: National Wire, News, News to Us Tagged With: , ,

WHAT’S NEW

JOHN BARROS WILL LAUNCH CAMPAIGN FOR MAYOR OF BOSTON

JOHN BARROS WILL LAUNCH CAMPAIGN FOR MAYOR OF BOSTON

TRUMP GUY WINS THE DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY TO FILL DELEO’S SEAT

TRUMP GUY WINS THE DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY TO FILL DELEO’S SEAT

CHECKING IN ON THE COMMONWEALTH’S COMPREHENSIVE CLIMATE BILL

CHECKING IN ON THE COMMONWEALTH’S COMPREHENSIVE CLIMATE BILL

YOUNG VOTERS, OLD GAME

YOUNG VOTERS, OLD GAME

CAMPBELL ORDERS INFORMATION ON OFFICER’S INVOLVEMENT IN CAPITOL ATTACK

CAMPBELL ORDERS INFORMATION ON OFFICER’S INVOLVEMENT IN CAPITOL ATTACK

Miami protestors support the “Fight for 15,” a campaign for a higher minimum wage. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

AS LABOR SECRETARY, WILL MARTY WALSH REPRESENT ALL WORKERS?