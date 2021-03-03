PRESS CONFERENCE: MASS ACTION AGAINST POLICE BRUTALITY AND MA FAMILIES CALL MARCH IN SOLIDARITY WITH GEORGE FLOYD

The group demands the conviction of all four officers and calls for the prosecution of the police, reopening all past cases of police brutality in MA.
What: Mass Action Against Police Brutality and several MA families impacted by police violence call press conference to announce march in solidarity with George Floyd demanding the conviction of all 4 officers and to demand Governor Charlie Baker and Attorney General Maura Healey, and all District Attorneys in MA prosecute police involved in police brutality and to reopen all past cases of police brutality by appointing Independent Investigations Now!
When: Thursday, March 4, 12 pm
Where: Massachusetts State House, 24 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02133
Who: Mass Action Against Police Brutality and several families impacted by police violence in MA. Brock Satter, Rahima Rahim, and other families are available for interviews, including to schedule please email [email protected]
Why: Police Brutality cases require transparency, law enforcement cannot investigate themselves! Demand is growing for numerous cases be reopened for an independent investigations.