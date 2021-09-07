QUICK HITS: FUZZSTIVAL AND STARLIGHT SHOWTIME

The DIY and underground scenes around here are still pretty damn active

One of our most viral music features over the past few months was on local rap artist the Supervisor, who along with producer Chairman Chow recently dropped a top-notch gritty concept EP about the crosshairs of Melnea Cass and Mass Ave. Following that up, the former will release his Cortez 3 project with Jack the Rapper at Starlight Square in Cambridge on Friday, Sept. 24. And the Supervisor will have quite the staff there with him, including: the Dunnas, Don Def, King Author, Relentless, Onset, Queens Elite, DJ King Swift of Wu-Tang Wednesdays, and the Doppelgangaz from New York co-headlining.

Though we always try to remind readers that this region still has plenty of unique happenings if you know where to look for them, when it comes to annual alternative music festivals and things of that sort, we certainly don’t have enough, or at least as many as we used to. Which makes the Boston Fuzzstival, one of the premier DIY showcases of burgeoning New England talent, that much more of a treasure. And holy shit do they have an extravaganza slated for Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Charles River Speedway (1420 Soldiers Field Rd, Boston). Doors at 7pm both days, with sets by: Really From, Landowner, Editrix, The Kominas, Beeef, Rong, Blue Ray, Lane, Sweeping Promises, Anna Fox Rochinski, Cliff Notez, Honey Cutt, Pet Fox, Seed, Nova One, and the Cherry Tree. Proof of vaccination or a negative test within three days of the event are required. -Dig Staff