QUICK HITS: NEW CAKESWAGG + “50 RAPPERS WHO CHANGED THE WORLD”

NEW CAKESWAGG

On a hip-hop scene with lots to talk about, Cakeswagg should keep mouths full. As displayed on her virtual freestyles as well as on her written tracks, the Boston native packs a multitude of styles—fast, slow, in-between flows—and nonchalantly switches gears between hilarious and serious, with bars fit for the underground or big commercial platforms.

On her latest single, “Ferb & Phineas,” Cake walks through all of the above, flipping hot one-liners (“I do it / you coulda, shoulda, woulda”), and baking clever longer rhymes along the way with a kaleidoscopic cadence reminiscent of a roller coaster (“I’m gonna need all them promises written / Just cause I’m chillin’ don’t mean that I’m slippin’”).

Cakeswagg tells the Dig: “‘Ferb & Phineas’ is a slight departure from the Cakeswagg people know and love. It’s a big record with a gigantic beat to match; although it still has my signature flare in terms of delivery and style, I experiment with my voice, tone, and flow.” Let us be the first to declare a mission accomplished, this one is a banger. –Chris Faraone

50 RAPPERS, ONE WRITER

If you read about Cakeswagg in the Dig a few months ago, then you were consuming the work of noted music reporter Candace McDuffie, who highlighted the Boston artist—along with Dutch ReBelle, Malia The Model, Red Shaydez, Oompa, and Brandie Blaze—ahead of their collective HellaBlack show at the Boston Center for the Arts in February.

Candace is one of the most passionate arts writers around, and we’re thrilled that her knowledge, gusto, and attention to detail were tapped for the new book 50 Rappers Who Changed the World.

Alongside gorgeous illustrations of greats ranging from Grandmaster Flash to Missy Elliot and Drake, the volume is a mandatory addition for any hip-hop hardcover collection, and could also serve as a sweet intro guide for any rap rookie who’s willing to learn. -Dig Editors