SONGS IN THE KEY OF TYPE

The Boston Typewriter Orchestra turns tools into instruments

If you’ve never been acquainted, don’t overthink it—the Boston Typewriter Orchestra is exactly what it sounds like, a band of antique Underwood and Royal-toting music-makers who bang keys and return bells like a rogue secretarial Boston Pops doppelganger.

Beyond their rare live performances, the “band had never been able to capture the real weightiness of their sound [on a recording],” but “a witchy autumnal trip to Salem resulted in a recording session with Converge’s Kurt Ballou at God City,” and subsequently their debut, Workstation to Workstation.

Available on vinyl, because of course it is.

–Dig Staff

bostontypewriterorchestra.bandcamp.com