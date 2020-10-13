Dig Bos

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

READ CURRENT STREET ISSUE

DIG 22.36 – 10/08/20

SONGS IN THE KEY OF TYPE

Written by Filed Under: MUSIC

After more than a decade of banging keys, the Boston Typewriter Orchestra dropped its debut album, Workstation to Workstation

The Boston Typewriter Orchestra turns tools into instruments

If you’ve never been acquainted, don’t overthink it—the Boston Typewriter Orchestra is exactly what it sounds like, a band of antique Underwood and Royal-toting music-makers who bang keys and return bells like a rogue secretarial Boston Pops doppelganger.

Beyond their rare live performances, the “band had never been able to capture the real weightiness of their sound [on a recording],” but “a witchy autumnal trip to Salem resulted in a recording session with Converge’s Kurt Ballou at God City,” and subsequently their debut, Workstation to Workstation.

Available on vinyl, because of course it is.

Dig Staff

bostontypewriterorchestra.bandcamp.com

Dig Staff means this article was a collaborative effort. Teamwork, as we like to call it.

More from author

Filed Under: MUSIC Tagged With: , ,

WHAT’S NEW

THE NEXT EPISODE: BLACK LIBERATION ORGANIZERS DISCUSS WHERE MOVEMENT IS HEADED

THE NEXT EPISODE: BLACK LIBERATION ORGANIZERS DISCUSS WHERE MOVEMENT IS HEADED

TRANSIT BREAKDOWN: AS ALWAYS, THE MOST VULNERABLE ARE IMPACTED

TRANSIT BREAKDOWN: AS ALWAYS, THE MOST VULNERABLE ARE IMPACTED

PLEASE COMPLY WITH SIGNAGE

PLEASE COMPLY WITH SIGNAGE

5 ELECTIONS TO WATCH IN MASS

5 ELECTIONS TO WATCH IN MASS

FOOD JUSTICE EVENTS THIS WEEKEND

FOOD JUSTICE EVENTS THIS WEEKEND

FICTION EXCERPT: A GALLERY, A HEIST, AND A DISCERNING EYE

FICTION EXCERPT: A GALLERY, A HEIST, AND A DISCERNING EYE