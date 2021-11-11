THE BOSTON COMEDY FEST IS HAPPENING RIGHT FREAKING NOW

Live and virtual with the annual gala at the Somerville Theatre plus a tribute to Billy West

When we interviewed Hub comic favorite and Boston Comedy Festival Founder Jim McCue back in March, he was emerging out of quarantine as a bigger star than ever, as his special Nothing Personal clocked several hundred thousand views during quarantine.

Having edged back into the game with multiple one-offs, McCue is back once again with the BCF, this year in its 22nd year having continued through the pandemic virtually. As always, the events “will showcase some of the best-established and new comedic talents on the scene,” all while up-and-comers battle throughout.

This year’s festivities run through Nov. 13, and can also be streamed via YouTube. More from McCue and the gang:

The Boston Comedy Festival will be honoring two great comedy talents: The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Billy West. His spectacular career spans locally from Charles Laquidara’s ‘Big Mattress’ on WBCN to his current undisputed status as the greatest voice talent in America. Some of his most notable voice roles include the title characters of “Doug” and “The Ren & Stimpy Show,” as well as the “Futurama” characters “Philip J. Fry,” “Professor Farnsworth,” and “Dr. Zoidberg”, to name a few of many.

The Comedian of the Year Award will be presented to Orny Adams. Orny has built an impressive resume since his early days performing in Boston. He has had specials on Netflix, Comedy Central, and Showtime. He has appeared all over television, most notably performing on The Tonight Show, Late Night with David Letterman, and The Conan O’Brien Show, as well as playing the role of “Coach” on the TV show Teen Wolf which ran for six seasons.