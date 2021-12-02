THE CHELSEA CURVE’S “SINGLES SCENE” COMES TO THE JUNGLE

“Here we are now wrapped up and getting ready to party.”

There have been innumerable clever approaches to pandemic entertainment, but few that were as reliable and consistent as the Chelsea Curve, which dropped a new song every month with plenty of virtual bells and whistles under the project banner the Singles Scene.

“[We] kicked off the Singles Scene back in March, and wrapped it up eight months and eight songs later in October,” the group tells us. “Now, as the trio gets ready to release their debut album on Red On Red Records in early 2022 … they’ve set their sights to partying under the bright holiday lights of Union Square to kick off the chilly season.”

“It’s gonna feel so great to celebrate the Singles Scene and give these songs their time to shine,” bassist and vocalist Linda Pardee said. “It seems like we just got started with releasing our first single, ‘Girl Cavedog’ back in March, and here we are now wrapped up and getting ready to party.”

The live sessions will go down at the Jungle in Union Square, with the following special guests: Gene Dante and the Future Starlets and Britpop Social Club (Dec. 17), Muck and the Mires and DJ Mike Gioscia (Jan. 7), the Shang Hi-Los and DJ Sherman (Jan. 28).

Guitarist Tim Gillis promises “a swingin’ vibe,” plus “cocktails and dancing, amazing DJs,” and “killer live music from some of the finest bands in the land.” “And us,” he joked. –Dig Staff