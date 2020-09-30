“A ‘statewide scavenger hunt and adventure that sends participants out to explore Vermont’s outdoor environment, history, and its cheeses.'”

Before the pandemic, it was a select and relatively small group of people who would consider a long trip out of state for some stinky-ass cheese. Milky, local, and delicious as it may be.

Fast-forward to now, and even lactose-intolerant agoraphobes are like, You know what, a trip up to Vermont sounds pretty damn awesome right now!

And it’s true. Especially at this time, in this superbly mild autumn, since the Vermont Cheese Council has launched the Hunt, a “statewide scavenger hunt and adventure that sends participants out to explore Vermont’s outdoor environment, history, and its cheeses.”

Seriously. Check it out:

The event divides Vermont into six regions and provides a Hunt Clue Packet for each region, which guides people to find and do things in the various regions. Participants can choose to do the Hunt in any region or all. They are required to submit answers/responses to five of the nine or ten total clues in each clue packet to complete the Hunt.

Beer and wine, farm-to-table, support local, social distancing, you get the picture. Oh, and there’s something called the Vermont Cheese Trail…

“We utilized informational resources already well-developed in Vermont, like the Vermont Cheese Trail, which helps folks find cheesemakers and see who has open farm stands or stores around the state,” Vermont Cheese Council Executive Director Marty Mundy said. “We also pulled in resources like … you-pick listings for finding apple orchards, plus other sources like the Vermont Brewers’ Associations’ beer trail.”

vtcheese.com/hunt