THE STUFF WE’RE DOING THIS WEEK AROUND BOSTON. YOU SHOULD JOIN …

From SpeakEasy Stage to the stage at the Freedom Rally with Immortal Technique

THU 9.9

tacit facit

Brookline Arts Center (BAC) presents an Artist Talk with Chanel Thervil

“Chanel Thervil is a Haitian American artist and educator that uses varying combinations of abstraction and portraiture to convene communal dialogue around culture, social issues, and existential questions. Her work is featured in the current show, tacit facit…small & mighty, on view now at the Beacon Street Gallery. Curated by Camilo Alvarez, the show stays true to Alvarez’s mission to explore the diversity of cultures and voices that continually shape contemporary art and ideas today. Featuring a mix of local and internationally acclaimed artists from New York to California and abroad, the group show explores themes of race, gender, class, and cultural identity. The show highlights rising stars in the art world, while also redefining the work of established artists through Lorna Simpson’s prolific photographs and Carrie Mae Weems’ multi-media work.”

[Beacon Street Gallery, 1351 Beacon St., Coolidge Corner, Brookline. 6pm. brooklineartscenter.com]

SAT 9.11

human weed sources

Robin from HR’s Smoke Break

“Robin from HR is back from the office for yet another Smoke Break! Grab your weed, bring your dollars, and let’s get high with some drag! Come let Robin and friends entertain you for a night of stoned queer fun with performances by Boston favorites Binx and Larissa Montes, as well as your hostess Robin from Human Resources. Do you think you can compete in a lip-sync battle? Make sure to sign up on arrival for the post- intermission stoned audience lip-sync battle judged by our drag performers.”

[Summit Lounge, 116 Water St., Worcester. Doors: 6:30pm, Show: 8pm/21+/$20. All Attendees are required to obtain a membership to the club (included in the cost of your ticket.) B.Y.O.C. – Bring your own cannabis. You are welcome to share, gift, and enjoy cannabis during the class, however, no sales of THC-containing products are allowed within the venue. Please be mindful of MA State Laws for personal possession amounts. tickettailor.com/events/thesummitlounge]

SAT 9.11

garage brand

Somerville Rock And Roll Yard Sale

“A marketplace of locally sourced vendors selling a mix of records, vintage, and DIY handmade goods. It has been held for over 10 years in Union Square and organized by Chris and Jennifer Daltry of What Cheer Records + Vintage in Providence with help from the Somerville Arts Council and is part of their ArtsUnion programming. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Subject to Change who will be spinning his vinyl thrift store finds.”

[Union Square, Somerville. free/all ages/12-6pm. rockandrollyardsale.com]

SAT 9.18

rolling rally

“Cycling Legends” ELaunch Party Features Events with MassBike

“In celebration of Bay State Bike Month, The West End Museum (WEM) is launching its exhibit ‘Cycling Legends of the West End’ with a special launch party co-hosted by MassBike. The party will feature roller racing on the sidewalk outside the museum with Boston Art, Sports and Entertainment, short bike tours with MassBike and more. ‘Cycling Legends of the West End’ spotlights three fascinating characters in cycling history. Two of them were West End residents; one was a longtime physician at Massachusetts General Hospital. The exhibit also recounts the invention of the bicycle, its popularization and innovations in the 1800s, the bike craze of the 1890s, and the renaissance of the 1970s. Vintage bicycles, photographs, artifacts, and graphic panels take visitors on a trip back in time, while also revealing that much of what happened in the late 19th century is happening again today. The WEM will also have several events throughout September to celebrate Bike Month.”

[West End Museum, 150 Staniford St., Boston. 4-8pm. thewestendmuseum.org]

SAT 9.18

world beach

BU Global Music Festival

“Join us live for an all-day outdoor festival. Enjoy extraordinary international music, educational events and a global bazaar at Boston University—all free and open to the public. Lineup includes: Combo Chimbita, Eastern Medicine Singers, Veronica Robles Mariachi Quartet, Gund Kwok, Zili Misik, La Pelanga, Riyaaz Qawwali, Alsarah & the Nubatones.”

[BU Beach, 735 Commonwealth Ave. (rear). free/1-10pm with a “global bazaar of art, fashion, and home goods from 1 to 3pm on the Marsh Chapel Plaza (735 Commonwealth Ave.)” bu.edu/gmf]

SAT 9.18

pond de replay

Finding Home: Immigrant Stories and Music from Boston and Beyond

“A powerful celebration of the strength, tenacity, and creativity of local immigrants. Through music, dance and storytelling, we aim to elevate the voices of immigrants representing a range of experiences, countries and cultures. Featured artists include musician Stan Strickland; dancers Jean Appolon, his 7-year-old son Cedric, and Mcebisi Xotyenif from Jean Appolon Expressions; Boston’s Youth Poet Laureate Alondra Bobadilla; Indigenous storyteller and musician Annawon Weeden; Actor and director Vincent Siders; MC Yhinny Matos, and a fantastic group of spoken word artists, poets and storytellers of diverse ages and backgrounds, including queer, Afro-Caribbean mother, writer/poet, Yara Liceaga-Rojas, Brazilian storyteller/dancer, Isaura Oliveira, and Karen Chen, Executive Director of Chinese Progressive Association, who came to the U.S. from China at age 10.”

[Jamaica Pond, Jamaica Plain, Boston. free/6-8pm/all ages. hooplaproductions.org/finding-home]

SAT 9.18

fourtwentytwentyone

2021 Boston Freedom Rally

“After months of uncertainty, the time has come! The Massachusetts Cannabis Reform Coalition (MassCann) is proud to announce that the Freedom Rally is now scheduled to take place in person. This initial approval may be conditional, but the organization is nonetheless moving ahead and dedicating all of its resources to ensuring a successful and enjoyable Boston Freedom Rally. The last two years have no doubt been trying for so many, and we hope this year’s Rally will prove to be a memorable, safe and entertaining experience for all. The organization is committed to ensuring the event, should it move forward, is held in accordance with all applicable federal, state and local COVID-19 guidelines. For more information over the coming days and weeks, including information related to vendor, volunteer and sponsor sign up please follow MassCann social media closely.” Headlined by Immortal Technique!

[Boston Common. free/12-8pm. masscann.org/the-boston-freedom-rally]

FRI 9.24 – 10.16

top boice

“The Sound Inside” by SpeakEasy Stage Company

“Nominated for six 2020 Tony Awards including Best Play, The Sound Inside is an intensely quiet play that introduces us to Bella Baird, a novelist who, in the seventeen years since she was last published, has almost completely isolated herself from the world. But everything changes when she meets Christopher, a brilliant but enigmatic student in her creative writing class at Yale. As their friendship deepens, their lives and the stories they tell about themselves become intertwined in unpredictable ways, leading to a shocking request. Director Bryn Boice will helm this Boston premiere production. Jennifer Rohn (Broadway’s The Kentucky Cycle) and Nathan Malin (SpeakEasy’s Admissions) will star.”

[Roberts Studio Theatre in the Stanford Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts, 527 Tremont St., Boston. Ticket prices start at $25. speakeasystage.com]