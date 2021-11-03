TJ THE DJ HITS 400

Red Sox selector celebrates virtual milestone

If you’ve heard of TJ Connelly, then you’re probably a sports fan. Dude has held down gigs with the Sox and the Pats for years, spinning the tracks that get you out of your seats between whistles at Gillette and Fenway.

When sports shut down last year, Connelly went virtual like countless others, launching the online streaming station UncertainFM. And even though times are slightly more certain these days, he’s still at it, and just aired the 400th episode of his flagship eponymous program. More from his team:

“Connelly’s vision for UncertainFM has evolved since first launching as a pandemic project in March 2020. The longtime Boston sporting event DJ found himself with extensive free time after professional sports leagues across the country shut down at the start of the pandemic. His live online broadcasts—proudly boasting an eclectic playlist of indie, alternative, forgotten classics, and weird stuff in a freeform style and personally-curated approach—have become a central part of a station that hosts more than 15 specialty programs and DJs throughout the week.”

“It turns out I may have been training to start my own radio station my entire life,” Connelly says. “Much to my surprise, offering a friendly voice and good music through Uncertain Times took off immediately. I did a sort of demo show and it drew way more people than I ever expected. So I did another one the next day, and the day after that, and now 18 months later we’re coming up on episode number 400.”



He continues, “Playing a wide variety of music is one of if not the most important values UncertainFM is based on. Adding more voices means more variety, whether the show is themed and specialized or not. I grew up listening to Boston radio and there’s nothing out there with the sound of WFNX or WBCN as I remember them. It’s incredible to turn around and be able to offer an opportunity to other people who love making radio. Plus, it’s a delight to just listen to the station in the car and discover new music myself.”