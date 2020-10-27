TRAIL GEAR: THE “ESSENTIAL VOTER” COLLECTION

Black-owned Boston brand honors essential workers, teams with Seed the Vote

A lot of people, companies, and organizations are stepping up this election season, even if they’ve never gotten off their damn asses before. You may be one of them; if not, perhaps you should be.

For those looking to help tip the scale, Seed the Vote provides a national “platform for organizers, activists, and community leaders to intervene in the election.” One way they are doing that in the current political climate is by teaming up with 195essential, a Boston-based and Black-owned company founded this year to “honor and celebrate those deemed as essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, while also supporting and highlighting the ideals, people and organizations essential to our community, country and our own lives.”

“Supporting like-minded organizations like Seed the Vote is one of the foundations of 195essential’s mission, which is why we are honored to partner with and support them as a part of our ‘Essential Voter’ collection launch,” said Jason Harris, co-founder of 195essential. “By donating a portion of sales from this collection, we hope to aid in the fight for equality, and encourage people to get out and vote during one of the most important elections of our lives.”

Seed the Vote “works with groups on the ground in Swing States to reach voters, help protect their vote, and persuade them to use their voting power during this important election, with a “focus on working with organizations that have deep roots in the communities where they are working.” “Seed the Vote’s goal is to defeat Trump while building the long-term electoral and organizing power of working-class communities and communities of color. To do that, the project aims to raise one million dollars to activate over 3,000 movement activists and organizers to reach over 1,000,000 voters.”

Launched in September on National Voter Registration Day, the collection features designs by Rhode Island School of Design student and Mass native Michelle Collado, NYU student and New Jersey native Sydney Medina, and clothing and textiles painter Fred White.

“This election, and our unique focus as Seed the Vote, aren’t just about making calls for one candidate—this effort is about creating the conditions where we can address racial justice, economic security, LGBTQ+ and gender justice, environmental protection, and so much more,” said Le Tim Ly, director of Everyday People PAC, Seed the Vote’s parent organization. “Artists and cultural projects like 195essential help us change the culture that allowed Trumpism to happen, and we’re grateful for their partnership.”