Upcoming: Hub Theatre Company’s Pay-What-You-Can Performance

First, some general info: Hub Theatre Company of Boston will close its 10th season with the Boston premiere George Brant’s Into The Breeches! The show will be directed by Bryn Boice, and will be the company’s first production at the Boston Center of the Arts, running from Nov. 4 through Nov. 20 with performances from Thursday through Sunday.

And now, the especially exciting complementary news: “Tickets to all performances are ‘Pay-What-You-Can,’” with “donations of new and gently loved children’s toys and books collected at each show for local charities.”

It’s 1942 and there’s trouble brewing at Boston’s Oberon Play House! With the men overseas, it appears that the season must be cancelled. Until, that is, the women of the company see their chance to move from the sidelines to center stage and mount the first all-female production of Shakespeare’s Henry V. Will their show be a victory in the battle for equality or a target for tomatoes?

This hilarious and heartwarming play about what happens when we’re all in it together explores how theatre can unite a community and expand our idea of who that includes. Into the Breeches! is a laugh-out-loud love letter to theatre and to all those who love it.

Award-winning director Bryn Boice leads eight of Boston’s funniest actors: Steve Auger (Dorchester), Lily Ayotte (Jamaica Plain), Nettie Chickering (Brooklyn, NY), Lauren Elias (Brookline), Jessica Golden (Abington), June Kfoury (Lawrence), Robert Orzalli (Boston), and Katie Pickett (Melrose) in this delightful celebration of art and fellowship.

