Upcoming: “Month of free art, music, and food events in Dorchester”

We look forward to interviewing curator Jodie Baehre, whose latest creation is a series of events that will transform Dorchester throughout next month.

In the meantime, consider this a save-the-date, complete with a preliminary rundown of events for There Once Was Parking II. More from Baehre below …

Coming off the success of There Once Was Parking I (January 2022 – Seaport Boston), There Once Was Parking II is a look at how the convergence of people and place can bring about the beauty that is art. This month-long (September 2022) curated art series is a celebration of thy neighbor and our ability to come together to celebrate our ethnic and cultural diversities.

As neighborhoods become more gentrified and we see the rise of “affordable luxury living,” the loss of free parking, and the ever-growing unattainable cookie-cutter lifestyle, we naturally seek a mosaic that gives a voice to inclusion, and a place of gather. There Once Was Parking II amplifies creative space to explore art, music, and food through a multitude of FREE community events and thoughtful conversation.

Event Lineup:

September 12 – RSVP required 21+

Art at Ashmont

6 pm Ashmont Grill

555 Talbot Street

Opening Reception of There Once Was Parking II – Art by Local Artists: Jodie Baehre, Matthew Dickey, Ari Hauben, Adam O’Day, and Merk Aveli. Sponsored in part by The Mayor’s Office of Ats and Culture – City of Boston and Somos Vida Hospitality.

September 18 – RSVP required

Ashmont Hill Chamber Music Presents The Merz Trio

4 pm Parish of All Saints

209 Ashmont Street

music by award-winning Merz Trio – known for their passionate, original playing and uniquely artistic programming style. Sponsored in part by The Mayor’s Office of Ats and Culture – City of Boston, Somos Vida Hospitality, and There Once Was Parking II.

September 20 – RSVP required 21+

Live Celtic Music – Boston’s Cliodhna Field & Friends

8:30 – 9:30 pm Lower Mills Tavern

2269 Dorchester Ave

Free pizza while supplies last. Sponsored in part by The Mayor’s Office of Ats and Culture – City of Boston, Somos Vida Hospitality, and There Once Was Parking II.

September 22 – RSVP required 21+

THE BIG EVENT – There Once Was Parking

7:00 – 10:00 pm Boston Harbor Distillery

12R Ericsson Street – parking available

Music by Zakiyyah, DJ Inkognito, Ricardo A. Monzon, and special guest. Art from local vendors and food truck by Kush! Sponsored in part by The Mayor’s Office of Ats and Culture – City of Boston, Somos Vida Hospitality, and There Once Was Parking II.

thereoncewasparking.com