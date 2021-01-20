VIDEO: MEET DOT-BASED ARTIST LUDGY JEAN-BAPTISTE OF COMIXSCAPE

We interviewed Dorchester-based comic book artist Ludgy Jean-Baptiste in the Dig newsroom on March 4 of last year. We were collaborating on a cover tied to the first-ever Comics in Color Festival that was scheduled for April 2020.

That highly anticipated event had to commence virtually (though it will have an IRL launch ASAP), and we stopped printing for months at the start of the pandemic.

Ludgy is still busy illustrating his COMIXSCAPE project though, and so we finally dug up the video for the many comic fans in our readership …

Ludgy’s next Kickstarter drops in Spring 2021. Stay tuned to DigBoston.com and his pages for updates. Here’s where you can find his artwork, including his patreon which you can support now …