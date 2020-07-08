WHAT’S OPEN IN GREATER BOSTON: SHOPPING. IT’S NOT JUST ONLINE ANYMORE.

Shop ‘til you … hold on, we’re going to have to come up with a new and far less-morbid idiom

If you’re anything like us, when you heard the awful news about the shooting at South Shore Plaza last Friday, if you heard about the incident, then your initial reaction was something like, Huh, the mall is open? We’re reporters, so in a sense we are supposed to be more up to date on the state of commerce than most. But with all the phases and changes and dangers, sometimes it’s just easiest to stay home and order online.

Of course, it’s always best to support local businesses, when possible. Not just virtually purchasing goods from them, but by visiting in person where permissible or potentially getting items delivered. Not everyone is thrilled that places are reopening; nevertheless, they are, and a lot more stores than you may realize are ready to sell you things.

We asked friends and readers for their input on shops and services that are now available and open, and have included some of their picks below, along with pertinent details. We will continue adding to the list each week, so be sure to ping us with your favorite local stores on social media. And while we hate to have to say it, please follow the safety rules and requests in place at retail establishments, just like with anything you do these days, and hopefully we’ll all exit this purgatory sometime soon.

ART + PRINTING

Studio 24 Graphix & Printing

1182 Blue Hill Ave., Boston | 617.296.2058 | studio24graphix.com

Good For: Printing, graphic design, signage.

Customer Rave: “Back with the family. A black-owned, young and innovative print, signage and design company. If you need something holler.”

Classic Graphx

678 Mass Ave., Cambridge | 617.868.4140 | classicgraphx.com

Good For: Printing, graphic design, signage.

Company Promise: “We’re problem solvers, combining the latest technology with our long-renowned quality customer service. We know your time is precious, and our seasoned staff gives you prompt, friendly and professional attention.”

The Art Corner in Salem

264 Washington St., Salem | 978.745.9524 | artcornersalem.com

Good For: Frames, art.

Current Info: “The Art Corner is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, 10 to 5, and Saturdays 10 to 4. By appointment only. Call during those days to make an appointment. And you can browse our watercolor-sized ready-made frames, too!”

HEAD + GEAR

Kush Groove

541 Mass Ave. Cambridge & 1536 Tremont St., Mission Hill | 617.708.1724 | kushgroove.com

Good For: Stoner street wear and cannabis accessories.

Current Info: “Each location will be fully cleansed, based on CDC recommendations. Employees will be equipped with necessary PPE gear. We require all patrons to comply with local ordinances and wear a mask when they enter our stores, please. Cambridge will be open for limited in-person shopping while Boston will be reserved for curbside shopping and pick up. We welcome your business and look forward to seeing you back shopping with us!”

Great Eastern Trading Co.

49 River Street, Cambridge | 617.354.5279 | greateasternvintage.com

Good For: Vintage and unique clothing for men, women and those who identify as non-binary. Festive costumes and stage wear available seasonally and/or upon request.

Current Info: “We managed to survive the (very long) temporary shutdown due to COVID-19. I ended up shoveling my own personal money and savings into the business account to not close down forever, because I did NOT receive leniency on rent or bills. I was NOT able to take care of my employees for the sudden layoff. I did NOT receive PPP, any grants or a timely or reasonable response for a loan. Rent paid, insurance paid, license renewed, no outstanding debt regardless. We SURVIVED because I refuse to lose.”

HOME + PET

Urban Hound

129 Malden St, Boston | 617.755.5775 | urbanhounds.com

Good For: Full-service dog care facility. We offer boarding, daycare, grooming, training, and walking.

Current Info: Boarding is back starting July 8th! We will be taking reservations for stays every night of the week. We’ll still be open for daycare M-F only and our hours are still 8am to 5pm.

Red Antler Apothecary

250 Jackson St., Lowell | 978.656.1366 | redantlerapothecary.com

Good For: Recipes for personal and household cleaners, in addition to medicinal herbal blends for a variety of needs.

Current Info: Keep checking for farmer’s market updates. “Red Antler will be offering pre-orders. All pre-orders will need to be placed on Fridays before each market by 5pm in order to ensure it being complete for the weekend’s market.”

BOOKS + COMICS

Frugal Bookstore

57 Warren St., Roxbury | 617.541.1722 | frugalbookstore.net

Good For: Books and “Changing Minds One Book At A Time.”

Current Info: “We successfully reopened and want to give a big thanks to all who helped make it happen. Our new temporary hours are Mon-Fri 10am-3pm, Saturday 10am-1pm and closed on Sunday. We look forward to seeing you!”

Hub Comics

19 Bow St., Somerville | 617.718.0987 | hubcomics.com

Good For: “Comics For Everyone!”

Current Info: “Hub Comics takes your phone orders for shipping and curbside pickup.” Check their website and social media for times.

The Million Year Picnic

99 Mt Auburn St., Cambridge | 617.492.6763 | themillionyearpicnic.com

Good For: Comics, graphic novels.

Current Info: “Hello! It’s the 2020 pandemic, but we are still selling books! (Even though our physical location is closed to the public… for now!) Free Delivery! Mail Order! Curbside Pick-up! If you live in the greater Cambridge, Watertown, Arlington, Medford, Somerville, Waltham, Belmont, or Lexington area, we will deliver them to your mailbox or front porch for FREE! We are also willing to ship you books.”

MUSIC + VINYL

Stereo Jack’s

1686 Mass Ave., Cambridge | 617.497.9447 | stereojacks.com

Good For: Used records, movies.

Customer Rave: “For decades now Stereo Jacks has consistently had an amazing selection of interesting and high-quality records (and CDs) at great prices. I don’t think I’ve ever been there when I didn’t learn something and leave with great records.”

Tres Gatos

470 Centre St., Jamaica Plain | 617.477.4851 | tresgatosjp.com

Good For: Music, books.

Current Info: “The record shop is open for curbside pickup and in store shopping by appointment for 2 people at a time all weekend! Call or email to come visit your friends.”

Vinyl Index

Bow Market, Somerville | 617.764.3667 | vinylindex.com

Good For: New and used vinyl.

Current Info: “Officially re-open … new hours will continue Thursday-Saturday 11-7, and Sunday 11-5. The store is freshly stocked with vinyl plus scrubbed clean for your well-being. We are reeeeeady to re-open our doors for you while making sure safety standards are our top priority. For everyone’s protection, masks and provided hand sanitizer will be required before coming in. As we ease back into digging records we appreciate your patience and cooperation.”