CITY RELEASES INTERNAL AFFAIRS FILE OF ACCUSED MOLESTER COP PATRICK ROSE

We have said a lot on this topic and will say more in the coming weeks, but for now we’ll let the city do the talking. You can see all of the files released here.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey put out the following statement:

In releasing a redacted version of former Boston Police Officer Patrick Rose’s internal affairs file today, we seek to provide transparency and accountability around the internal affairs process in 1996, while upholding our legal obligation to protect the identities of victims of sexual violence and our moral responsibility to avoid retraumatizing them. In light of this goal, we are providing as much information to the public as possible about the circumstances surrounding the internal affairs investigation and how leadership at the time responded to the findings.

Based on a review of former officer Rose’s internal affairs file conducted by the City’s Law Department, it is clear that previous leaders of the police department neglected their duty to protect and serve. Despite an internal affairs investigation in 1996 that found credible evidence to sustain the allegation against Rose for sexually assaulting a minor, it appears that the police department made no attempt to fire him.

It is deeply unsettling and entirely unacceptable that Rose remained on the force for two decades and eventually became the president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association. What’s more, Rose was allowed to have contact with young victims of sexual assault during the course of his career, and we now know that he allegedly went on to assault several other children.

His alleged behavior is disgusting, and the apparent lack of leadership shown by the department at the time is extremely troubling. This culture of secrecy cannot be tolerated. When members of law enforcement violate their sacred duty to protect and serve the community, we have no choice but to expose their misconduct and attempt to rebuild trust.

That work is among the highest priorities for Stephanie Everett when she begins her role as Executive Director of the newly created Office of Police Accountability and Transparency (OPAT) on May 3. I have asked Attorney Everett to investigate the process followed in this case. Within 45 days, she will deliver a plan for review and, as necessary, for reform of the police department’s internal affairs procedures. We will not shy away from using the powers of OPAT to address any other concerning cases that may come to light with the urgency they deserve.

I stand together in solidarity with the survivor community, and as Mayor I pledge to do everything in my power to make sure this never happens again.