CRITICAL INFO: MASS WINTER STORM PARKING BANS, WARNINGS & OTHER STUFF

DCR Parking Advisory (as of Thursday, Jan 6 @ 9pm)

WHAT: Starting this evening, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will implement parking bans for agency-managed parkways due to a winter storm event that is likely to impact the Commonwealth early Friday, January 7, 2022. Parking bans will be consistent with local municipal bans in which the parkways are located. As in past years, parking bans are expected to be lifted shortly after the completion of snow clearing operations.

WHERE: All DCR–managed parkways will adhere to local municipal parking bans. As of 8:00PM this evening, the following municipalities have announced parking bans, which will impact DCR parkways:

City of Quincy: Parking ban will go into effect starting Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 8:00PM until further notice. Residents may park on ODD numbered side of non-emergency neighborhood streets. Parking is prohibited on all designated emergency arteries. Impacted DCR Parkways include Quincy Shore Drive

City of Lynn: Parking ban will go into effect on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 10:00PM until further notice. Impacted DCR Parkways include Lynn Shore Drive

City of Winthrop: Parking ban will go into effect on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 11:00PM and will remain in effect until further notice. Impacted DCR Parkways include Winthrop Shore Drive

City of Medford: Parking ban will go into effect on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 2:00AM and will remain in effect until further notice. Impacted DCR Parkways include Fellsway, Fellsway West, and Fellsway East

WHEN: Starting this evening, January 6, 2022, until further notice.