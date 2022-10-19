Dig This: CiderFeast Boston @ Lithuanian Citizens Association

“New England is known for its unrivaled crop of apples … CiderFeast events aim to tap into that history.”

Hard cider is like orange juice with pulp in that it’s very polarizing. You either love or loathe the stuff, and if it’s the former, then CiderFeast is for you. Leave the cider haters at home.

This year’s “all-inclusive food and drink tasting event featuring top New England cider makers” takes place on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Lithuanian Citizens Association in Southie. In addition to cider, they will have live music and guests including Jimmy Carbone of Beer Sessions Radio and cider makers Ron Sansone, William Grote, and Steve Wood.

More from the cider heads below:

Since 2011, CiderFeast has celebrated fall with a curated collection of 20 top hard cider brands from New York, New Jersey, New England, and abroad, including wine, craft beer, and spirits. The all-inclusive Event also features a roster of artisanal snacks and small plates, including plant-based foods, local bread, cheese, grilled vegetables, and hot sauces.

“The New York and New England CiderFeast events were a huge success — we expect to deliver the most delicious food, cider, and sours event this fall,” event producer Jimmy Carbone said in a statement. “New England is known for its unrivaled crop of apples—as the region was settled, transport via numerous waterways fueled the growth of the apple industry. CiderFeast events aim to tap into that history.”

This year’s cider makers and brands include: Artifact Cider Project, Bear Swamp, Bird Dog, Butternut Farm, Ciders of Spain, Easthampton Cider Project, Eden Ciders, High Limb, Moonlight Meadery and Craft Beer, Pony Shack, Urban Farm Fermentory, and West County, among others.