Dig This: Cornhole & Dinosaurs At the Lawn On D

In a time long ago — before the Seaport was just parking lots, before the pilgrims and the Native Americans, and even before the Green Monster — dinosaurs ruled our city. On Saturday, June 11, join us for the return of our Signature Series and embark on a prehistoric safari… maybe you’ll even spot a Lawnasaurus?

For the adults who wish they were kids, we have all of that plus LIVE music all day. Southie crowd… get ready for one of your favorites… THOMAS PARK will be joining us from 6:00 – 10:00!