Dig This: Cornhole & Dinosaurs At the Lawn On D

“A time long ago—before the Seaport was just parking lots—dinosaurs ruled our city.”

Sounds kind of like Jurassic Park but with beer and games and far less dangerous. Details from the Lawn on D team below …

In a time long ago — before the Seaport was just parking lots, before the pilgrims and the Native Americans, and even before the Green Monster — dinosaurs ruled our city. On Saturday, June 11, join us for the return of our Signature Series and embark on a prehistoric safari… maybe you’ll even spot a Lawnasaurus? For the adults who wish they were kids, we have all of that plus LIVE music all day. Southie crowd… get ready for one of your favorites… THOMAS PARK will be joining us from 6:00 – 10:00!

Plus, don’t miss Sunday’s Pride On The Lawn event with Sam Adams where they’ll be bringing along their Happier Camper.