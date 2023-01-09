Dig This: New Drag Brunch Series At Laugh Boston

Three things that have never done us wrong: Laugh Boston, drag shows, and brunch.

And here they are in one place. Every damn week. From the crew at Laugh:

Hosted by Henry Paquin and Kris Knievil, DRAGtacular Drag Brunch features the most fierce, funny, and fabulous drag performers in Boston, who will have you singing, screaming, and dancing to all the smash hits you love. In addition the performances, DRAGtacular Drag Brunch also features creative brunch and cocktail menus to order from to sip, eat, and enjoy.

Doors at noon, show at 11. VIP options available since you know you will be bringing your friends out here for your next big hangout.

And yes, you can take loads of pics for your IG.