Dig This: Sunset Sessions at Yotel Boston

You know our deal. We’re not huge fans of the Seaport. Or at least we say that, but then every time there is a dollar to be spent we’re right there beside you at some crowded luxurious bar forking it over for a frosé.

Like everything else in the world, there are no absolutes when it comes to the Seaport. Certain spots are actually inviting, and that is certainly what we have found at Yotel. Unlike an influencer cheesing at the camera, we actually mean that, and their ongoing free Yofest events have been part of the reason why. Here’s what they are doing all around the country this summer including here in the Hub …

Following the success of last year’s festival, Yotel has announced the return of Yofest – a series of events taking place at Yotels across the world – this summer as part of the brand’s year-round ‘What’s On’ programming. Until September 30 th , Yotel guests and locals can turn-up and tune-in to a sizzling schedule of activities including flamenco dancing, weekend brunches, live music events, culinary pop ups and lots more. Held in Yotel’s vibrant communal spaces and with locals in mind, Yofest celebrates the fact that Yotels are more than just a place to sleep; they are social hubs that offer a sense of community.

In Boston, Yotel is hosting a “Sunset Sessions rooftop series” on Deck 12. “Perched above the seaport with views of the waterfront and downtown, guests will enjoy sets from DJ Rollsjoyce along with signature cocktails and dishes inspired by Deck 12’s summer vibe.” The next two are on August 13 and 27 from 6 to 9pm. We recommend getting there early, the place fills up fast.

