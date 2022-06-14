Dig This: The Return Of the Boston Seafood Festival

The event supports the “preservation of our seafood and maritime heritage as essential to our common health/wealth”

Big news for seafood fanatics near and far. Drumroll please …

After a two-year hiatus, the Boston Seafood Festival will the return on Sunday, August 7 to the Boston Fish Pier in the Seaport.

It’s always been one of our favorites, a family-style feast of a fest to be sure, but also one that would make for a killer date or even some kind of a super stoner solo mission.

As always, the “event is presented by the Boston Fisheries Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization created to preserve, sustain, and share our seafood and maritime heritage as essential to our common health/wealth.”

Already they’re expecting “chef demonstrations, oyster shucking contests, a traditional lobster bake, Harpoon beer garden, live entertainment, and more than 6,000 guests.”

More details to come, but for now they’re looking for additional vendors and sponsors. Those who are interested can contact [email protected]