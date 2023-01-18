Dig This: Thousands Of Furries Flocking To Anthro New England 

“A variety of presentations will also be available for the education, entertainment, and vocalization of like-minded individuals.”

The Dig has been around long enough to remember a time when furries freaked people out.

That was more than a decade ago, and things have really changed in the years since. Now, most of us have furries in our families, and are used to them knocking things over at the breakfast table with their enormous costume paws.

As one indication that our furry friends are here to stay, their Anthro New England convention will host its eighth event this year. “Founded in 2014, with the inaugural convention in 2015, Anthro New England strives to give a platform to creators and panelists.”

This year’s “guests of honor include community songwriter and native activist Tonya Song, illustrators, Hearthfox, Braeburned, and more.” The ANE team notes, “a variety of presentations will also be available for the education, entertainment, and vocalization of like-minded individuals.”

And you bet your hairy ass there is a charity angle. Anthro New England “has the pleasure to host charity donations for NEADS, a service dog organization, and Youth on Fire,” a Cambridge-based mental health and LGBTQ support org.

The event goes down from Jan. 20 to 22 at the Westin Boston Seaport Hotel, and it will be a zoo (pun intended). Last year’s Anthro New England, which bills itself as “one of the largest Furry organized conventions in the Northeast,” attracted more than 2,300 attendees.