FINALLY, YOUR CHANCE TO YELL ABOUT PREDATORY TOWING IN BOSTON

Have you ever been towed on some total bullshit in Boston? Like the time we parked the Digmobile in Allston in the snow only to have the thing pulled away and held for ransom because we didn’t see a “no parking” sign that was literally covered in ice!?!

Whatever your experience, the Boston City Council Committee on Government Operations is giving you a chance to be heard this Thursday, Oct. 28 via testimony, all in the name of coming up with new solutions. The following comes from Councilors Liz Breadon and Lydia Edwards, who are cosponsoring the Ordinance Regulating Predatory Towing Practices & Establishing a Towing Bill of Rights.

“The ordinance seeks to modernize and reform involuntary private vehicle towing practices in Boston. Standards proposed by the ordinance include prohibiting unwarranted involuntary trespass tows resulting from cruising or surveilling private property without cause, requiring tow companies publish and display their rates, accept payment via credit card as opposed to solely cash, requiring a photograph of the vehicle’s parked position before towing, providing itemized bills detailing charges, and reimbursement for damages related to towing or storage.”

District 9 Councilor Breadon said, “Losing a vehicle, even temporarily, can have profound impacts on an individual and their family’s livelihood and economic stability. We absolutely must strengthen our regulations to reign in predatory practices of bad actors in the towing industry.”

District 1 Councilor Edwards added, “Tow operators who cruise or hunt for cars to tow, without cause or first receiving a request from the owner or business, is just plain wrong and unethical. Now is the time to outlaw predatory towing, when families can ill afford to be without their vehicle. These are common sense updates that would help fight back against an industry that is often seen as manipulative and unfair.”

The hearing will be live streamed on Boston City Council TV (https://boston.gov/city-council-tv) and on Xfinity 8/RCN 82/Verizon 964. It will also be re-broadcasted at a later date on Xfinity 8/RCN 82/Verizon 964. Check the public notice for information on how to testify.