Inbox: C Street Retail Pop Up Village Now Open

At the Corner of C Street and Baxter Street in South Boston

It’s no longer your grandmomma’s Southie.

Or your momma’s either.

The latest retail development: Iron Works South Boston. More info from the team there about their mission and independent vendors below:

The C Street Pop Up @ Iron Works is located at the corner of C & Baxter Streets. With a focus on inclusive, local and diverse retailers, the outdoor Pop Up will offer bespoke dry goods, food and beverage in eight custom-built, sustainably-crafted kiosks.

The Wild One will bring a floral-filled setting to the mix, along with a robust beverage menu. EBO & Co offers a wide variety of food choices as well, along with a curated mix of 6 additional retailers offering everything from handcrafted jewelry to original art. Outdoor games such as corn hole and a variety of seating areas will complement the retail offerings and provide a range of activities for families, neighbors, and visitors alike.

A collaboration between National Development, owner of Iron Works, UpNext, a pop-up retail consultancy, and OpBox, constructor of sustainable retail kiosks, the C Street Retail Pop Up Village welcomes the local and Greater Boston community in to socialize, sip and shop a variety of hand crafted products. C Street Retail Village will be open this summer and fall Wednesdays through Fridays from 4-8pm and Saturday and Sunday from 12-8pm. It is located in the parking lot across from PKL. Limited complimentary parking is available in the lot and there is nearby street parking on Old Colony Avenue.

Retailers for our inaugural season include:

EBO & Co.: EBO & CO GROCERY is a neighborhood market with everything from oysters + caviar to produce, wine, vinyl records + plants founded by Alexis Cervasio, a Boston born, East Boston resident. IG @ebo.grocery

The Wild One by Love Child: With The Wild One, the newest member of the Love Child family, founders Colleen Dunleavy and Crystal Mills aim to bring an oasis to the city with a bright, thoughtful, and floral-filled setting effortlessly paired with a beverage menu that is lovingly curated with natural wines, a spritz bar, local beer, and spirit-free cocktails. IG @___lovechild___

ButtaH Beauty: Focused on creating quality skin care products responsibly sourced from natural and organic ingredients, ethically created & never tested on animals. IG @buttahbeauty

In Good Company: As a Southie native, In Good Company provides unique and diverse products to the Boston area and beyond using referrals + their own travel experiences to find makers who are passionate about their craft. IG @ingoodcoshop

Solar Flair: Solar Flair is a curated collection of affordable eyewear available with the option for filling prescriptions. IG @solarflairoptics

PYNRS: Sid, founder of PYNRS Performance Streetwear and PIONEERS Run Crew, is passionate about the power of running to create connections, elevate voices, and champion change. Based in Dorchester, Sid is on a mission to make running accessible to every BODY. IG @PYNRS_

This is an Original Work of Art: Every piece is handmade & designed, making it truly one of a kind. From wall art to clothing and sneakers, owner and artist Miles Perry is bringing museum vibes to the streets. IG @thisisanoriginalworkofart

GarciaCristina: Handcrafted jewelry collections that take a trendy twist and turn it into a lasting piece that will add to anyone’s personal jewelry box. IG @garciacristinastudio