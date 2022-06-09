Inbox: “Go Karting On Ice Is Coming To Boston This July”

Their claim for the reason this exists: “Because regular karting just doesn’t cut it”

These people may be onto something. Time to live out those old Mario Kart fantasies. More details from the Ice Karting crew below:

Level up from regular karting to Ice Karting this winter and drift your way to victory on our custom-made ice track!

Ice Karting is coming to Warrior Ice Arena on Guest St. on July 30th & 31st, 2022.

Experience the thrill of ice driving during an exhilarating kart session, an experience out of this world! Ice Karting is the perfect way to have some Winter themed fun.

Test yourself and practice driving around the ice rink whilst learning to glide around corners.

Our expert team will be on hand to give you some tips on how to glide at speed and drift through turns. There will also be lots of off rink activities and traditional winter games so you’ll be entertained even when you’re not in the kart.

Tickets are available now from just $55pp, so whether you’re a regular go- karting enthusiast or a newbie looking for some fun, it will definitely be worth switching things up and testing your skills on a new surface.