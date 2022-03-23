INBOX: NOW SERVING LUNCH AND BRUNCH … 

New early menus at Coquette, the Banks Fish House, and da LaPosta

Lunch. It’s typically more affordable than dinner, and it’s phenomenal for hangovers.

All things considered, we’re always thrilled when great spots open up a little earlier, and especially when they offer exciting new menus for brunch or lunch fare.

With so much happening in Greater Boston as people head back outside again, here are three places expanding their repertoire in impressive fashion …

da LaPosta (825 Washington St, Newton)

First up, this spot from seasoned pizza maker Mario LaPosta has turned heads since its mid-pandemic opening, and is now looking to lure in more crust-seekers from across the region. Their lunch plans:

With Omnicom finally moving along, Chef/Owner and “Pizzaiolo” Mario LaPosta announces he will begin offering lunch at da LaPosta pizzeria in Newton. The new lunch menu will be available Monday thru Saturday from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM and feature a baker’s dozen da LaPosta pizzas, including a traditional Margherita of mozzarella, tomato, and basil, the best-selling New Haven Clam made with Manila clams, pancetta, oregano, chili, garlic, and Pecorino, and a Bianco (white) pie of fig jam, lardo, and Pecorino, strewn with arugula.

There will also be a NEW selection of luncheon-sized dishes and panini sandwiches: from freshly prepared asparagus frittata to a shaved fennel and apple salad. Try the Italian Panino with house-made Ciabatta, Prosciutto di Parma, Hot Soppressata, Tempesta Mortadella, House-made Mozzarella, and Giardiniera relish or the Porchetta Panino on house-made Focaccia, Broccoli Rabe, Garlic and Rosemary Aioli, and sliced Provolone.

The Banks (406 Stuart St, Boston)

Here’s what we are hearing from the team behind this “revival of the New England fish house from Executive Chef and Partner Robert Sisca,” which starts brunch service on March 26:

Executive Chef Robert Sisca & Executive Pastry Chef Alyx Abreu are bringing a new way to brunch to Back Bay. From Buttermilk Biscuits to Benedicts, The Banks weekend brunch is full of sweet & savory new dishes that are perfect for gathering around the table and treating your taste buds.

Standouts of the menu include classic brunch favorites as well as those that are reimagined with ingredients foraged from the fog such as: Fried Whole Belly Clams & Waffles – buttermilk fried clams, candied bacon, maple gravy; Santa Barbara Uni Benedict – Ossetra Caviar, saffron hollandaise; Smoked Salmon Benedict – red onion, capers, citron hollandaise; Scituate Lobster Benedict – spinach, saffron hollandaise; Steak & Eggs – fried oysters, flat iron steak, two sunny side up eggs, grilled toast; Smoked Bluefish Pate – furikake, espelette, chives, crostini; Everything Bagels & Lox – Chef Alyx’s house made bagels with cream cheese, heirloom tomatoes, chives; Pastry Basket with a rotating selection of Chef Alyx’s favorites such as chocolate croissants with coffee cream filling and cheddar scallion scones; Lemon Pancakes – rhubarb strawberry jam, blueberries, whipped cream; The Hangover Flatbread – spicy prosciutto, bacon, homefries, fried egg, sriracha.

The brunch menu also offers favorites from The Banks lunch and dinner menus: New England Clam Chowder, Swordfish BLT (grilled swordfish, Berkshire pork belly, arugula, tomato, basil-lime mayo), Lobster Roll (brown butter bun, sea salt, chives, Old Bay potato chips, hot or cold), Prime Short Rib Burger (jalapeno jack cheddar, ITO, sesame bun, fries, lime aioli), Fish & Chips (IPA battered cod, slaw, French fries, remoulade) and The Chowda flatbread (creme fraiche, smoked bacon, clams, potatoes, oyster crackers).

Coquette (450 Summer St, Boston)

And here’s what’s on the menu at the latest from one of our favorite restaurant groups in the region:

Coquette , the newest concept by COJE Management Group, owners of Yvonne’s, Mariel, Underground, Lolita and RUKA Restobar is an amazing French-inspired coastal brasserie that has taken the city by storm since debuting at the Omni Boston Hotel in the Seaport last fall. The restaurant just relaunched their lunch offering today and will soon be offering weekend brunch and also expanding their menus to include some more seasonal selections.