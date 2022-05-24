Inbox: “Reformers Vow To Press For Changes In the Massachusetts Democratic Party”

“We found that many DSC members and delegates believe we need a party that can hold Democrats – both those elected and our candidates – more accountable to our platform.”
So there’s this thing called the Massachusetts Democratic State Committee, the governing body of the Massachusetts Democratic Party, and it is every bit as petty, wooden, and pathetic as you might imagine from the name. Basically like the national party leadership, only they play at smaller venues and have far less fans. Which is exactly how they like it; the less attention, the better.
All things considered, it will be a huge pain in said committee members’ asses at their big annual MassDems Convention on June 3 and 4, when they will be joined by dissenters from Our Revolution Massachusetts, MassDems for Reform, and Progressive Democrats of America. The reform groups will be on hand at the DCU Center in Worcester to call out party leaders for setting an “unreasonable threshold for collecting signatures virtually, blocking convention vote on reducing unelected positions on the Party’s ruling body.”
It’s an ongoing bout worth paying attention to. More from a media release sent out by those groups below: