JACK’S IS BACK FOR ANOTHER CELTICS SEASON

We’ve been following Jack’s Abby and their excellent beers for years, often naming them among the best of any given season. That includes basketball season, as their Pride and Parquet hoppy lager just keeps getting better and better.

We literally mean that; the Dig crew has sampled every version thus far, and it’s remarkable how they have managed to improve a brew that already started off with an impressive profile.

For the NBA’s 74th anniversary season, the Framingham brewery is coming especially strong, though of course in the smoothest way possible, as Jack’s Abby is known for. The latest potion packs the promised hops in a bold fashion, but ultimately makes for a clean swoosh, sort of like the team that inspired the product. And the can is beyond perfect; in fact, it’s an item for collectors (yeah, we said it, go hoard ’em).

And speaking of teams, here’s what the collaborators have to say about this seasonal concoction …

“To celebrate the launch of the anniversary season and the fact that the Celtics are one of the original teams, Jack’s Abby felt that the start of the season deserved something special. Just like the Celtics have new specialty uniforms, Pride and Parquet is getting a whole new look with a limited-edition label to toast to 75 great years! The label won’t be around long. It is being released in the Jack’s Abby Beer Hall in Framingham Friday, October 22 and in stores throughout New England starting Monday, October 25 for a limited time.”

Rob Day, senior director of marketing at Jack’s Abby, added, “The NBA will be celebrating 75 years this season and the Celtics are one of the two original teams to keep their name and city for that entire history. That’s an incredible accomplishment and something to be proud of. We wanted to punctuate this moment with a commemorative, limited edition can that reflects the heritage and pride of the Celtics over 75 years and gives our fans something special.”

Ted Dalton, senior VP of corporate partnerships for the Celtics, added, “The 75th season is a great opportunity for Celtics fans to reminisce and celebrate the many championships, legends, and iconic moments that help make up this franchise’s illustrious history, and our friends at Jack’s Abby have come up with a great way to commemorate this milestone.”

“Every year, the Celtics come to the court with new drive, new ambition, and new hopes for the season. We wanted to capture that spirit of excitement with these limited edition cans,” said Anna Keaney, lead Graphic designer at Jack’s Abby. “Symbols of the Celtics’ history are woven into the pattern of the parquet, capturing 75 years of memories, diligence, and hard-earned victory.”