Longtime Anti-Nuclear Activist On Trial This Morning In Plymouth

UPDATE: We just received word that the charges against Diane Turco were dropped as a result of the arresting officers not showing up to court. Activists are not necessarily thrilled, some were looking for an opportunity to testify, but either way we will follow up with Turco this summer.

In 2018, Miriam Wasser, now an environmental reporter for WBUR, managed the remarkable journalistic feat of writing an oral history of anti-nuclear activity in Massachusetts for our partners at the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism. At a whopping 30,000-plus words, the feature, titled “Pilgrims,” was printed as a self-standing publication, and published in full via BINJ and as excerpts in the Dig and elsewhere.

Needless to say, the struggle continues. Even with Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth being decommissioned. And the fear and intimidation continues as well. Today, Diane Turco, one of the main characters in that story who has been fighting the plant for decades, is back in court for matters related to her protesting of Pilgrim, this time for charges stemming from an alleged 2018 trespassing incident.

Turco’s team was out in solidarity this morning at Plymouth District Court, and knowing them, they’ll be there as long as her trial lasts. In the meantime, we recommend this outstanding profile of Turco by Sarah Carlon that the Cape Cod Times published this morning to coincide with the proceedings.