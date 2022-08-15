One Effort To Help Improve Public Transportation In Mass Bolstered

“Education and youth advocacy organizations endorse Question 1 to improve transportation and public education”

As we recently pointed out, the biggest problem with public transit in Mass is the investor class. And politicians. Neither of which gives a damn about the T since they don’t ride it for the most part. In fact, the former even profits off our misery in some ways, through interest payments on big loans that could otherwise go to improvements.

While pols are attempting to make some fixes with dramatic shutdowns scheduled for later this week, the coalition behind the Fair Share Amendment—a “proposed state tax on incomes above $1 million which would raise billions of dollars to invest in transportation and public education”—has a complementary plan, and just “announced the endorsement of 18 education and youth advocacy organizations from across the state” to help push the effort forward.

“It’s not fair that millionaires get richer and richer, while the ceilings in some of our children’s schools leak buckets when it rains,” Suleika Soto, a Boston parent and Acting Director at Boston Education Justice Alliance, said in a media statement. “We look forward to the Fair Share Amendment leveling the playing field and providing long-needed funding for our children’s futures.”

“We wholeheartedly endorse the Fair Share Amendment because we need it to ensure that each student in Massachusetts receives a high-quality, well-resourced education, now and in the years ahead,” added Lisa Guisbond, executive director at Citizens for Public Schools. “With funding made available by Question 1, we can sustainably reduce class sizes, hire enough school counselors, and better support English language learners. It is completely fair to require our wealthiest Massachusetts residents to pay 4 percent more per year on the income they earn in excess of $1 million. Doing so will enable us to uplift many thousands of children and support their future thoughtful participation in our democracy.”

“Students and educators at every school across Massachusetts should have the highest quality public education possible,” said Vatsady Sivongxay, a Cambridge parent and executive director of the Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance – Education Fund. “Question 1, the Fair Share Amendment, is an opportunity to generate billions of dollars and create a permanent resource pipeline for equitable public schools and colleges. The historic Student Opportunity Act, passed in 2019, promises funding increases for local schools over the next five years, and the Fair Share Amendment will be key to fulfilling that promise to provide the necessary resources for our students and schools. Additionally, the Fair Share Amendment is key to ending the cycle of student debt that so many low-income, working-class, and BIPOC students and families take on in hopes of a better future.”

While Rania Henriquez, Community Resource Coordinator, and Emma Burke, Social Justice Coordinator, at Elevated Thought, added, “The Fair Share Amendment is a stepping stone towards a future in which all students receive the well-rounded education they deserve, including access to art programming, regardless of socioeconomic status. As an organization dedicated to creative enrichment for young people and social justice, adequate funding for public education is non-negotiable. Progressive taxation is needed to equitably and sustainably provide the educational experience young people deserve.”

More on the amendment below:

The Fair Share Amendment – Question 1 on the November ballot – will allow Massachusetts to improve our transportation and public education systems by making the very rich pay their fair share. Question 1 would create a 4 percent tax on the portion of a person’s annual income above $1 million and require – in the state constitution – that the funds be spent only on transportation and public education. Only people who earn more than $1 million annually will be impacted; 99% of us won’t pay a penny more. And we’ll all benefit from better schools, colleges, roads, bridges, and public transportation. Learn more and get involved at.