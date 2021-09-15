BENT WATER BREWING X STL GLD = GLD BRW

Beer release party with all sorts of live performances on Sept. 18 in Lynn

You already know that we love Bent Water Brewing in Lynn. The brewery was basically the centerpiece of our recent Boston Better Beer Bureau issue, and it’s not the first time we have given them some shine.

Like so many awesome breweries around the country, Bent Water is tied into culture. Like, really, actually tied in, and not just fronting. Clear past examples include their excellent coffee IPA (and accompanying mixtape) with DJ Knife, and of course their mighty Don the Armor collaboration with Czarface in 2019.

Now, we’re thrilled to check and gulp Bent Water’s GLD BRW, a joint venture with Boston hip-hop favorites STL GLD. We can’t wait to sip some from the first batch at the release party in Lynn this Saturday, featuring sets from STL GLD as well as LTHL WPN, SeeFour, Braun Dapper, DJ Evaredy, and DJ Double You with Big Flows. Tickets are $8 and available on Eventbrite.

With each can of GLD BRW purchased, a donation is made to The Hip Hop Transformation, a youth program based in Cambridge.