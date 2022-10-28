Dig This: INSA’s Salem Shuttle and Partnership With Witch DR Glass

The kicker: Pumpkin Pie Chocolate Bars and Caramel Apple Drops

Last year, INSA showed its Halloween spirit by dressing up its Salem store for the holiday, complete with an enormous spider on the roof.

They also offered a shuttle from that dispensary to the heart of downtown Salem in all its seasonal insanity for the whole month of October, along with products like their Pumpkin Pie Chocolate Bars and Caramel Apple Drops as an appropriate kicker.

Adding to the autumn program, this year they also teamed up with the Witch DR glass shop for a “limited-time shuttle and for select deals and special giveaway opportunities as tourists flock to Witch City for the Halloween season.”

This week, the shuttle will run between INSA Salem and Witch DR from noon to 8pm on Oct. 29 and 30. Their promise: “Riders that take advantage of the shuttle will be in for a special surprise,” while “INSA will be offering free customizations on all Witch DR glass pieces purchased at INSA Salem during the partnership.”

We always say you shouldn’t go to Salem at this time of year unless you have a game plan, and now you have one.