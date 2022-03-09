DIG THIS: PROFS AND PINTS COMES TO BOSTON

“The success of this undertaking, which has sold more than 40,000 tickets to its events, demonstrates that people love to learn simply for the sake of learning.”

WED 3.16

drink and think

Here’s the word from Profs and Pints founder Peter Schmidt, a “lifelong education writer and former Chronicle of Higher Education reporter and editor”:

Profs and Pints , an innovative social enterprise devoted to democratizing access to higher learning and providing scholars with new audiences, is expanding to Boston to stage scholarly talks in bars, hotels, theaters, and other venues. It will stage its debut talk in the city in collaboration with The Conversation, a nonprofit, independent news organization dedicated to unlocking the knowledge of experts for the public good.

As for their plans around here:

The upcoming talk, “A History of America’s Irish,” features the speaker Dr. Edward T. O’Donnell, an associate professor of history at the College of the Holy Cross and the author of 1001 Things Everyone Should Know about Irish American History . Profs and Pints is collaborating with The Conversation to stage its debut talk because not only does The Conversation have a similar mission, it counts as founding partners and members many of the excellent colleges and universities in Boston and elsewhere that Profs and Pints looks to in recruiting its knowledgeable, engaging speakers.

“Profs and Pints offers people a chance to learn from talented scholars in a host of disciplines and acquire knowledge that greatly enriches their lives and empowers them as citizens,” Schmidt said in a media release. “With no tuition for them to pay, no tests for them to take, and no need for them to worry about being graded, it also provides a risk-free opportunity to learn about subjects that may seem intimidating. The success of this undertaking, which has sold more than 40,000 tickets to its events, demonstrates that people love to learn simply for the sake of learning.”

[Sam Adams Boston Brewery, 30 Germania St, Boston. 5:30pm/$12/21+. profsandpints.ticketleap.com/irish]