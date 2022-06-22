Dig This: The Hot Dog Safari Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

“More than twenty of Massachusetts’s food truck favorites will be serving up some of the most popular eats”

We love food trucks. And festivals. And hot dogs.

So you can imagine how we feel about this upcoming outing …

Food Truck Festivals of America is having the first ever Hot Dog Safari Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, June 25 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (VIP and Beer Lovers hours are from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

More than twenty of Massachusetts’s food truck favorites will be serving up some of the most popular eats in the New England area with a distinctive hotdog flair, while over fifty national, regional, and local craft beers, seltzers, and ciders will be on hand to wash it all down.

Whether you chow down on the mouthwatering morsels cooked up by our festival’s food trucks or enjoy our vast selection of craft beer, this is going to be the fun-filled festival that you won’t want to miss!

If food and beer aren’t enough; live music, and an artisan market made up of local businesses and crafters will be there for attendees of all ages to enjoy. The festival is family-friendly and all guidelines will be taken as instructed by the city and health department to ensure the safety of festival attendees.

foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com

Suffolk Downs, 525 William F McClellan Hwy, Boston