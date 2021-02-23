HOMEWORK FOR BEACON HILL’S COVID EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS & MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Please tweet all of these articles at Massachusetts lawmakers.

Well what do ya know!?! Nearly a year into the pandemic, Massachusetts legislators are going to take a hard look at how (insert modifier that’s commensurate with your experience) the state is handling things. As the State House News Service reported:

“The Legislature’s new COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management Committee will host a hearing on Feb. 25 to hear testimony from the executive branch about how it has been distributing vaccine doses and its plans for the future. … Testimony on Thursday will be by invitation-only for members of the Baker administration as well as chairs of the Legislature’s Racial Equity, Civil Rights and Inclusion, Health Care Financing, and Public Health committees. At least one future hearing will be open to public testimony, lawmakers said.”

We hope that in their grand inquiry, lawmakers will put some time aside to impugn any number of no-bid contracts and other issues we’ve covered that most five o’clock news crews can’t be bothered to report on. In order to give them a little push, we listed some of the standouts below.

PANDEMIC PAYDAY: CONNECTED MA CONSULTANTS SECURE LARGE COVID ED CONTRACTS

By Dan Atkinson

Baker crony and former BPD commish among recipients of no-bid contracts.

https://digboston.com/pandemic-payday-connected-ma-consultants-secure-large-covid-ed-contracts/

INSIDE THE NO-BID CONTRACTS MASS IS ABOUT TO ENTER FOR COVID SALIVA TESTING

By Dan Atkinson

“We are still only a fraction of what Gov. Baker projected where the state should be testing per day per week, we need to be ramping up significantly.”

https://digboston.com/inside-the-no-bid-contracts-mass-is-about-to-enter-for-covid-saliva-tests/

SINCE MASK DONATION, KRAFTS HAVE SOLD MORE THAN $7M OF PPE TO MA

By Dan Atkinson

The Krafts spent $2 million on the masks, and have sold $7.2 million worth of face shields to the state.

https://digboston.com/since-mask-donation-krafts-have-sold-more-than-7m-of-ppe-to-ma/

AID VS. ADS: OFFICIALS SPEND BIG ON MARKETING MASS RESTAURANTS

By Dan Atkinson

Some say “efforts are no substitute for direct assistance.”

https://digboston.com/aid-vs-ads-officials-spend-big-on-marketing-mass-restaurants/

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH MASSACHUSETTS POLITICS AND VACCINATIONS?

By Zack Huffman

https://digboston.com/what-the-hell-is-going-on-with-massachusetts-politics-and-vaccinations/

THIS MONTH IN COURT ACTION FROM ZOOM HEARINGS TO COVID DENIERS

By Zack Huffman

“The emergency orders do not unconstitutionally burden the plaintiffs’ right to free assembly because reducing the dangers of COVID-19 is a significant government interest.”

https://digboston.com/this-month-in-court-action-from-zoom-hearings-to-covid-deniers/

BAD BREATH: MASS STATE POLICE SCREW UP MORE OUI TESTS, CASES, LIVES

By Zack Huffman

“These machines routinely have problems. Officers don’t administer them properly. They shouldn’t be looked at as the gold standard.”

https://digboston.com/bad-breath-mass-state-police-screw-up-more-oui-tests-cases-lives/

FOOD FIGHT: SUPPLY DOWN, DEMAND AND TENSIONS UP FOR RESCUE ORGS

By Zack Huffman

Closures and other pandemic factors have cost about an eighth of working adults their job. More people need help, while businesses that might otherwise donate are closed.

https://digboston.com/food-fight-supply-down-demand-and-tensions-up-for-rescue-orgs/

PANDEMIC RATS ROAM GREATER BOSTON; CITY: “WE’LL GET IT UNDER CONTROL”

By Zack Huffman

“Those rats are eating their young right now. It’s survival of the fittest.”

https://digboston.com/pandemic-rats-roam-greater-boston-city-well-get-it-under-control/

THE STATE’S MAP OF VACCINATION SITES IS MISSING SEVERAL LOCATIONS. HERE’S WHY.

By Polina Whitehouse

Fragmented Massachusetts system makes for confusion and uncertainty and impedes access

https://digboston.com/the-states-map-of-vaccination-sites-is-missing-several-locations-heres-why/

WHY ARE HALF OF MASS CORRECTION OFFICERS REFUSING THE COVID VACCINE?

By Jean Trounstine

Even as the pandemic rages in prisons, vaccines and masks are seen as “a sign of weakness”

https://digboston.com/why-are-half-of-mass-correction-officers-refusing-the-covid-vaccine/

BOSTON TO INCREASE CAPACITY LIMITS STARTING MONDAY

By Dig Staff

https://digboston.com/boston-to-increase-capacity-limits-starting-monday/

NON-ENGLISH SPEAKING RESIDENTS STRUGGLE TO GET VACCINATIONS

By Tibisay Zea

https://digboston.com/non-english-speaking-residents-struggle-to-get-vaccinations/

HANDLING THE HERD: HOW BOSTON BUILT ITS MASSIVE COVID TESTING APPARATUS

By Jordan Frias

“We were all caught pretty off guard when the pandemic hit, but I think that using the resources that we have available to us we have been able to meet the demand at every step.”

https://digboston.com/handling-the-herd-how-boston-built-its-massive-covid-testing-apparatus/

VIDEO: MASS VACCINES ADMINISTERED TO MOST VULNERABLE AROUND GREATER BOSTON

By Jordan Frias

“I’m not afraid, whatever happens happens,” Thomas said. “That’s just the way it is.”

https://digboston.com/video-mass-vaccines-administered-to-most-vulnerable-around-greater-boston/

PRISON HORRORS BY THE NUMBERS

By Sarah Betancourt

Mass respondents shed light on COVID atrocities in new national survey.

https://digboston.com/prison-horrors-by-the-numbers/

COVID SURGES IN MASS PRISONS, STILL NO PLAN TO DECARCERATE

By Jean Trounstine

“The remedy is not working. Jail populations are actually higher now than the second week of April.”

https://digboston.com/covid-surges-in-mass-prisons-still-no-plan-to-decarcerate/

BOSTON’S MURKY WORLD OF OPEN-SOURCE COVID-19 VACCINE RESEARCH

By Tadhg Larabee

The RaDVaC collective claims to have a COVID-19 vaccine you can make and take at home. With mainstream vaccines close to approval, the project raises puzzling questions about the politics and ethics of scientific research.

https://digboston.com/bostons-murky-world-of-open-source-covid-19-vaccine-research/

HOW COULD THIS HAPPEN? SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS IN A COVID-19 LONG-TERM CARE CRISIS

By Nicole Aschoff

“Nursing homes that were given a clean bill of health and scored as satisfactory or exemplary in quality, staffing, and safety audits prior to the pandemic roundly failed in the face of crisis—a crisis that infectious disease scientists have predicted for years.”