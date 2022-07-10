Inbox: Somerville Mobile Farmers’ Market Returns Through October

“We offer an unlimited 50% discount for all who need it!”

In a city of great food and many markets, we still love this one enough to single it out and lead you to it, wherever it may be at any given moment.

Be sure to check the details at the bottom so you know where to find the goods. Last week’s fresh produce load included: “Broccoli, Green Beans, Cucumbers, Onions, Callaloo, Green Curly Kale, Baby Kale, Carrots, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Baby Bok Choy, Italian Basil, Thai Basil, Cilantro, Scallions Baby Turnips, Arugula and Red Radishes.”

More from Shape Up Somerville and Groundwork Somerville who organize the event below …

The Somerville Mobile Farmers’ Market sells fresh, local produce in Somerville, MA. We offer an unlimited 50% discount for all who need it! We accept cash, debit, credit, SNAP, WIC Farmers’ Market Coupons, and Senior Farmers’ Market Coupons. All are welcome!

Hours & Locations:

Fridays 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Council on Aging / SCALE (167 Holland St.) 2:30-4:30 p.m.: East Somerville Community School (50 Cross St.)

Saturdays 10-11:30 a.m.: North Street Housing (24 North St.) 1:30-3 p.m.: Mystic Housing (between 15B and 25B Memorial Rd., at the playground)



somervillemobilefarmersmarket.wordpress