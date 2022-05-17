Juliet In Union Square Brings Back ‘Pay What You Can’ Dining

Restaurant reserves “one table per night for guests who will be able to pay for dinner at their level of comfort”

From their creative crowdfunding campaigns, to their in-house media, to ideas for trudging through the pandemic with integrity, we’ve always been big fans of the team behind Juliet in Union Square.

One of their awesome past initiatives involved having people pay what they can to have dinner in their restaurant, and while they discontinued the program for a while, it’s finally back. Here’s what the team over there sent over:

Beginning in 2017, Juliet began an experiment, reimagining how menus were shared, folding the dining audience into a story, and behind the scenes, sharing all of the influences, techniques, and work of running a nationally renowned, but neighborhood focused, restaurant.

Always intended as a community friendly space, Juliet has always had accessible options available in its a la carte menus for guests to drop in for a less expensive experience on any given night. Pay What You Can dining at the restaurant, though, opens up the full prix fixe extravaganza of Juliet to the community. Although the landmark, dinner as a show, prix fixe experiences are not currently running at Juliet in preparation for the restaurant’s big move into a larger space, Pay What You Can dining tables will be invited to experience a curated selection of current favorites, served over three courses, with a few surprises along the way.

Reservations for Pay What You Can dining can be booked from the restaurant’s website, or ExploreTock.com/Juliet The reservation kindly asks that only guests who can truly benefit from the opportunity to experience the restaurant at a lower cost reserve for these tables. At times the restaurant has entertained guests for Pay What You Can dining who preferred to pay above suggested menu price. Although this is appreciated, this additional payment can be made in the form of a tip that will be paid directly to the service staff.